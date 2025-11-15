Delivery rider hospitalised with serious injuries after accident with lorry in Commonwealth

Delivery rider was warded in ICU after accident with lorry in Commonwealth

A food delivery rider was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after an accident with a lorry in Commonwealth on Thursday (13 Nov).

A reader alerted Shin Min Daily News at 7pm that evening that a motorcycle had been seriously damaged at the location.

Motorcycle of delivery rider lay next to lorry in Commonwealth

According to a photo of the aftermath sent in by the reader, the motorcycle lay on the road next to the lorry, with a pink Foodpanda delivery bag nearby.

The lorry could have been unloading cargo at the time, as its open-box bed was tipped.

Rescue personnel had also arrived at the scene.

47-year-old motorcyclist was sent to hospital conscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.30pm on 13 Nov.

It took place along Commonwealth Avenue in the direction of Commonwealth Avenue West, and involved a lorry and a motorcycle.

A 47-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

A 25-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Wife initially didn’t know delivery rider was hospitalised

Speaking to the Chinese daily, the delivery rider’s wife said she initially did not know that her husband had been injured and hospitalised.

The 38-year-old nail technician named Mrs Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) added that her husband left for work as usual on Thursday but did not answer his phone that evening.

When there was still no response the next morning, she called a friend who called the nearest hospital and found out what had happened.

Delivery rider suffers multiple injuries, was warded in ICU

When Mrs Chen immediately took leave from work and rushed to the hospital, where she found that her husband had just been transferred to a regular ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He had multiple severe abrasions all over his body, a kidney injury and a deep wound that exposed the bone on his left forehead.

He had undergone a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan and was awaiting stitches and surgery, with further observation needed to determine the extent of his injuries.

While the injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening, she said.

Though his life was not in danger, he would require about one or two months to recover, she added.

Delivery rider can’t remember anything

Mrs Chen said her husband could not remember anything about the accident — not even how it occurred.

He only recalled “everything going black” and then getting hit, then being sent to the hospital.

Because the details are unclear, they can only await the police investigation results, and are hoping that witnesses can offer more information.

