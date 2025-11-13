‘I’m bringing home your favourite dish’: M’sian delivery rider allegedly dies on his way home to his mum

Malaysian food delivery rider collapses and dies mid-delivery after promising mum her favourite dish

A heartbreaking story from Malaysia has gone viral after a Threads user claimed that a delivery rider collapsed and died on the way home to his mother, while carrying her favourite dish.

When police examined his phone at the scene, they allegedly found a final message he had typed for her.

The post, shared on 4 Nov, has since garnered nearly 900 likes, with many Malaysians expressing shock and grief.

Rider collapses mid-delivery and dies despite help from passers-by

According to the post, the rider — who worked in Kuala Lumpur — was completing his final delivery order of the day.

Between his last delivery order and his return home, he reportedly collapsed on the road.

Passers-by tried to help, but he tragically did not survive.

During investigations, authorities checked his phone and found his last message to his mother.

“I am almost done with my work,” the message allegedly said. “I’m bringing home your favourite dish.”

The Threads user did not reveal what dish he was carrying.

Worked long hours to support mother needing kidney treatment

The post painted a picture of a hardworking son who was trying to support his ill mother.

The Threads user alleged that the rider had been working day and night to pay for his mother’s kidney disease treatment, often surviving on only three hours of sleep each night.

The pair reportedly lived in a low-cost public housing (also known as a PPR flat).

Despite the rider’s financial struggles, he still found time to contribute RM10 (S$3) weekly to the local mosque, a small act of generosity he never missed.

According to the post, although devastated, the rider’s mother expressed pride in her son’s kindness and dedication.

“We didn’t get to have the meal together, but I was proud of what he was doing,” she reportedly said.

