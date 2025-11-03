Couple in India rams car into food delivery rider after his scooter hits mirror, charged with murder

Couple charged with murder after food delivery rider killed over mirror collision

A martial arts trainer and his wife have been charged with murder after allegedly ramming their car into a food delivery rider’s scooter in a road rage incident in Bengaluru, India.

The accused, 32-year-old Manoj Kumar, and his wife, 30-year-old Aarati Sharma, were arrested after police said they deliberately hit 24-year-old Darshan’s scooter following a minor collision on 25 Oct.

Scooter brushes car mirror before fatal chase

According to police, Mr Darshan was on his way to deliver food when his scooter accidentally grazed the right-side mirror of Kumar’s car at about 9pm.

The mirror was slightly damaged, and Mr Darshan apologised before continuing his journey with his pillion rider, 24-year-old Mr Varun.

Angered by the incident, Kumar allegedly made a U-turn and chased the scooter for some distance before accelerating and ramming it from behind.

Both riders were flung onto the road.

Locals rushed to help, but Mr Darshan succumbed to severe head injuries, while Mr Varun was taken to hospital.

Couple arrested & charged

Mr Darshan’s sister had initially filed a hit-and-run report with the JP Nagar Traffic Police.

However, upon reviewing CCTV footage from the area, investigators discovered that the crash had been deliberate.

The footage showed the car veering sharply before striking the scooter and speeding away.

Around 40 minutes later, the same car returned to the scene.

CCTV cameras captured the couple wearing masks as they collected broken parts of their vehicle before leaving again.

Following the discovery, police traced the suspects’ movements and arrested Kumar and his wife.

Kumar later admitted to hitting the scooter but claimed his wife was not present during the incident and had only helped retrieve the debris.

Both were subsequently charged with murder and placed under 14-day judicial custody after appearing before a local court.

Also read: Restaurant owner in India shot dead by customer for serving meat in vegetarian biryani



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TOI Bangaluru on X and ETV Bharat.