Restaurant owner in India shot dead by customer for serving meat in vegetarian biryani

Customer in India fatally shoots restaurant owner after finding meat in vegetarian biryani

A 35-year-old restaurant owner in Ranchi, India, was allegedly shot dead by a customer who accused him of serving meat in a vegetarian biryani.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage among locals and business owners, who took to the streets demanding justice for the victim, reports the Times of India (TOI).

Dispute began after diners claimed veg biryani contained chicken

The victim, identified as Vijay Naag, owned the Chaupati Restaurant in Ranchi’s Kanke area. On the night of 19 Oct, three customers arrived and ordered vegetable biryani.

Later, they confronted Vijay, claiming the dish contained chicken instead of vegetables.

According to eyewitnesses, a heated argument broke out between the group and the restaurant owner.

One of the customers then allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot Vijay twice before fleeing with his companions.

Victim later succumbed to injuries at hospital

Upon hearing the gunshots, people flocked to the scene, where they found Vijay lying on the floor, according to the Indian Express.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have since identified one suspect, known as Abhishek, and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops to trace the attackers.

Police manhunt underway

“It is surprising that anyone can kill another person over food. Police should go deep into the case to find out the real cause,” said Suresh Kumar Baitha, a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Ranchi’s Superintendent of Police (Rural), Praveen Pushkar, confirmed that a manhunt was underway.

Based on preliminary investigation, it appears to be a quarrel over food, but officers are also investigating other possible motives, including a land dispute.

Also read: Son in India allegedly kills mother for not letting him play online games



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Indian Express and ravi Chauhan on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.