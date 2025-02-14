90-year-old dementia patient in S’pore confronts passer-by over alleged ‘debt’, gets pushed & hits head

90-year-old man with dementia confronts passer-by about debt in Marsiling

A 90-year-old dementia patient was seated at the void deck of an HDB block when he confronted a passer-by about an alleged ‘debt’.

The pair subsequently got into a scuffle, which led to the dementia patient falling and hitting his head on the ground. He later succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday (13 Feb), the 73-year-old passer-by pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally causing grievous harm and was sentenced to 28 months’ jail.

Victim accused passerby of owning him S$100

According to Shin Min Daily News, both the defendant and the deceased were retirees who lived alone.

While the defendant — identified as Zhou Decai (name transliterated from Chinese) — had seen the deceased near the HDB block where the incident occurred, the pair apparently did not know each other before that.

Close to noon on 15 Oct 2023, the 90-year-old, who needed a cane to get around, was seated on a bench at the void deck of Block 3 Marsiling Road.

About 10 minutes later, the 73-year-old defendant approached the area and got shouted at by the 90-year-old, who accused the former of owing him S$100.

Deceased hit defendant with cane

An argument soon ensued, which later escalated into a scuffle.

At one point, the older man stood up and swung his cane at the other man.

As this was happening, the younger man somehow grabbed the cane with his hands.

Later, the 73-year-old let go of the cane and pushed the older man, causing the latter to fall backwards and hit the back of his head.

The defendant eventually left the scene without helping the 90-year-old.

A member of the public later discovered the motionless man and called the police.

Died on the night of the incident

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, the deceased was reportedly still able to sit up and open his eyes.

However, he could not answer any questions and even vomited several times.

He was conveyed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy later concluded that the elderly man’s cause of death was a 19cm fracture on his skull.

Featured image by Google Maps.