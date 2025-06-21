60-year-old man dies outside clinic in Thailand after staff allegedly denied him treatment

Man suffering chest pain dies outside Thailand clinic after staff allegedly denied him treatment

A 60-year-old man died outside a Bangkok clinic on Wednesday (18 June) after reportedly being denied further treatment, sparking public outrage.

The deceased, Mr Somchai (name transliterated from Thai), was discovered lying face-up outside a four-storey commercial building that housed the clinic, reported Thai news outlet Channel 7.

Son says he brought father to clinic after he developed sudden chest pain

According to the victim’s 24-year-old son, his father suffered from chronic illnesses and had developed sudden chest pain that day.

While taking his father to a hospital on his motorcycle, his condition worsened en route, so they stopped at the nearby clinic to seek immediate help.

The clinic’s doctor reportedly administered an anti-nausea injection, but the patient continued to deteriorate.

The clinic then told the son to take his father to a hospital instead.

According to Thai news outlet Amarin TV, the son said the clinic feared that his father would die there, with staff saying: “Don’t die in the clinic.”

Mr Somchai then collapsed and died at the clinic’s doorstep.

The police were alerted at about 11am local time that a man had been found dead in front of a clinic in Thung Khru District.

Police officers, forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital and other rescuers quickly arrived at the scene.

Thailand clinic that denied treatment allegedly refused to even check on man

Mr Somchai’s son expressed frustration at being left on his own to seek emergency help, claiming that the clinic staff refused to assist or even check on his father.

In fact, he had to demand that the clinic call emergency services as he did not have a phone with him at that time, he alleged.

The family has since filed a complaint about the clinic with the Medical Council of Thailand.

Clinic had opened for only 7 days

When reporters visited the clinic later that day, it was found closed. Local residents said it had been operating for only about seven days.

The Ministry of Public Health has since launched an investigation, with officials examining the clinic’s operating licence and the medical credentials of the attending doctor.

If found in violation of the Medical Facility Act, legal action will be taken.

The matter may also be referred to the Medical Council for a review of the doctor’s professional ethics.

