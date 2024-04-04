‘An inspiration & legend’: Tributes pour in for S’pore real estate icon Dennis Wee who died of cancer

Real estate legend Dennis Wee dies at 71 after year-long battle with cancer

Singapore real estate icon Dennis Wee has died at age 71 after a year-long battle with cancer.

His daughter Daphne Wee, who shared the news of her father’s passing via an Instagram post on Wednesday (3 April) said he “passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at home”.

Many users shared their fond memories of Mr Wee in the comments section, remembering him as a friendly and inspiring man.

Dennis Wee remembered for his kindness

In her post, Daphne called her father “the best dad, husband, grandpa, friend and boss” and urged others to share how he impacted their lives in the comments.

“I would like to remember everything about my wonderful dad,” she said. “He has truly been an inspiration and legend.”

One person who joined Dennis Wee Group (DWG), the property agency that Mr Wee founded in the 90s, 15 years ago still remembers him for his “energy and motivation”.

Another user said that Mr Wee constantly made jokes but still was “so hospitable and kind to everyone”.

They added that these were positive traits that he passed on to Daphne.

On Thursday (8 April), Mr Wee’s other daughter, Denise, took to Facebook to share her own tribute.

“You always showed your love through acts of service and quality time,” she wrote. “You ensured our home ran smoothly, always stocked with food, and went out of your way to provide the best for us.”

She also mentioned that he had been battling cancer for more than a year before he passed.

“It is time for you to be free from physical and emotional pain, to no longer be confined to a bed. You deserve peace, and no one will take advantage of you anymore.”

On a more light-hearted note, Denise’s husband quipped that he has yet to attain his father-in-law’s level of dad jokes.

He also promised Mr Wee that he would take good care of Denise and their daughter.

Merged company with PropNex in 2017

In 2017, Mr Wee merged DWG with PropNex Realty to become Singapore’s largest real estate agency.

Ismail Gafoor, CEO of PropNex, called Mr Wee “a colourful person with humour” who constantly put his loved ones, staff, and salespeople before himself.

Mr Gafoor recalled what Mr Wee said during an interview about the merger:

I wanted to let PropNex take care of my people, and I believe they have the sincerity and capability to take Good Care of them.

Even after his cancer diagnosis, Mr Wee continued to fight and live his life.

When Mr Gafoor visited him at home in the three weeks before Mr Wee passed, the latter was still joking around and was “full of zest for life”.

