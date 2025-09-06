Man tries depositing counterfeit S$10K note at bank outlet in Clementi, gets arrested

Man tries to deposit counterfeit S$10,000 note

A 22-year-old man in Singapore was arrested and charged in court on 4 Sept for trying to deposit a counterfeit S$10,000 note at a Clementi bank on 15 Aug.

At about 2pm that day, the man went to a UOB branch located along Clementi Avenue 3 and allegedly presented a Singapore S$10,000 note to the bank counter staff.

He then requested for it to be deposited into a bank account.

However, the bank’s counter staff suspected that the note was counterfeit and informed their manager.

The police were alerted and promptly arrested the man, with the counterfeit S$10,000 note being seized for further investigation.

Police ask public to be cautious

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) reminded the public that they should not assist with the conversion of counterfeit S$10,000 notes or other large denominations into genuine currency of smaller denominations.

Additionally, they should refrain from helping to deposit such notes at banks or other financial institutions.

Should anyone have received such notes, they can:

Call the police

Describe the person who presented the notes, any vehicles they may have used

Limit any contact with the suspected counterfeit note before handing it to the police immediately

If found guilty of delivering a counterfeit note, the man faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment, and a fine.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from SPF.