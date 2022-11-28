Desaru Coast Ferry Service Will Operate Daily From 15 Dec, With Day Trip Packages From S$123/Person

Daily Ferry Round Trips From Singapore To Desaru Coast Available From 15 Dec To 2 Jan

The year is drawing to an end and the December holidays are almost here. If you haven’t already, then you’re probably itching to book a vacation overseas.

For something out of town yet still relatively close to home, consider Malaysia’s Desaru Coast Destination Resort, which is extending its year-end ferry services for the festive season.

From 15 Dec to 2 Jan 2023, visitors can take round trips from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal and back again.

Daycation packages will also be available, letting tourists enjoy the resort’s five-star facilities and activities on offer.

Additional ferry trips from Singapore to Desaru Coast in Dec

From 15 Dec to 2 Jan next year, Batam Fast ferry services is offering daily trips between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal.

Over the Christmas weekend from 24 Dec and 26 Dec, as well as the New Year’s Eve weekend from 31 Dec to 2 Jan, double ferry services will be available to meet higher demand.

Do take note of their operating hours, which will differ accordingly on these dates:

Tickets for a return trip will cost S$118 per passenger, while a one-way ticket is priced at S$70.

Daycation packages with exciting activities

Those who don’t have time for an overnight trip can consider Desaru Coast Destination Resort’s daycation packages.

Each package includes a return ferry ticket and different activities to suit various interests, from a splashing good time at Adventure Waterpark to golfing on world-class courses at The Els Club.

Those interested in spotting wildlife and immersing themselves in nature may opt for a guided mangrove tour.

If a more laid-back and romantic getaway is what you’re looking for, enjoying a memorable brunch on the beach by the South China Sea is an option as well.

Prices start from S$122 (RM398), with more details in the image below:

Guests can visit this link to book the packages until 15 Dec. They must redeem it on or before 2 Jan 2023.

Plan a quick year-end getaway

With these trips on offer, you and the family can finally enjoy a relaxing vacation by the coast without travelling too far or burning a hole in your pocket.

It will certainly be a much-needed reprieve from the hectic pace of city life, as well as a nice way to end the year.

Do make your bookings soon as tickets for the packages are sure to be snapped up fast. Have fun!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Desaru Coast.