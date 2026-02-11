Half of people polled think that education minister Desmond Lee is at least meeting expectations

MS Polls: How has Desmond Lee been performing as a minister?

Public opinion on Minister for Education and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee appears evenly split, according to a recent Answers.sg survey.

50% of respondents feel that he is performing below expectations, while the other half believe he is at least meeting, if not exceeding expectations as a minister.

The poll, which asked “How well do you think Desmond Lee is performing as a minister?”, drew a total of 1,409 votes.

Based on the results, 26.5% of respondents said that Mr Lee is meeting expectations, while another 23.5% felt that he is exceeding expectations.

Stats reflect public confidence in his work

The results potentially reflect confidence in his work across two people-facing portfolios; education and social services.

Both portfolios play a central role in shaping social outcomes and supporting vulnerable groups in Singapore.

Mr Lee took over as Minister for Education in 2025, inheriting a portfolio that frequently draws public attention due to issues such as academic stress, curriculum relevance, and education pathways.

As Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration, he also oversees efforts to better coordinate support for individuals and families navigating multiple social assistance schemes.

Those who rated him positively may view his emphasis on systems-level integration and long-term reform as signs of steady leadership, even if such changes take time to show visible results.

Matilda Wong (not her real name), 41, told MS News: “I’ve heard that MOE [Ministry of Education] teachers are overworked, so I’m glad he is at least recognising this and encouraging the use of AI and the hiring of more teachers to ease workloads.”

“Training is also important, especially for older-generation teachers,” added Ms Wong, an educator.

Some Singaporeans feel he is underperforming

At the same time, 50% of respondents, the single largest group, felt that Mr Lee is performing below expectations.

This indicates a sizeable proportion who remain unconvinced by his performance thus far.

For some, dissatisfaction stems from ongoing concerns related to the education system.

These include academic pressure on students, workload on teachers, or perceptions that reforms have yet to sufficiently address inequalities in learning outcomes.

“I am somewhat sceptical about the push for AI tools in the classroom, and remain unsure how teachers, students and parents are adapting to them,” Cassandra Tan (not her real name), 22, a student, told MS News.

An ex-MOE teacher has also called Mr Lee out for his parliament speech that was “not reflective of reality,” amongst other longstanding issues that MOE has allegedly not been addressing for decades.

Education reforms under scrutiny

However, Mr Lee has recently signalled a willingness to tackle long-standing issues in Singapore’s education system, including exam pressure and the role of high-stakes national assessments.

He said the education ministry is studying ways to reduce the stakes of exams by “reviewing exam difficulty and how PSLE results are used in secondary school admissions”.

Additionally, they are exploring measures aimed at curbing the education “arms race”, and reducing hothousing — the act of teaching a child to a high level at an earlier age than is usual.

His comments reflect an ongoing effort to shift away from an over-emphasis on grades and exam outcomes.

Instead, it points towards deeper and broader learning experiences for students, a vision that supporters of reform say could help ease stress and promote well-rounded development.

Patty Lin (not her real name), 46, confided in MS News: “As a parent, I feel a huge sense of relief. Knowing that MOE is looking at ways to reduce exam pressure and rethink how PSLE results affect secondary school admissions gives me hope that our children can learn without being caught in an endless race.”

“It’s reassuring to see steps being taken to prioritise students’ well-being over constant high-stakes competition,” said Ms Lin, a mother of two.

Desmond Lee juggles high-expectation portfolios

Having recently stepped into the role of education minister, Desmond Lee now grapples with the expectations that come with it.

Education and social services are areas where policy decisions have an immediate and personal impact on daily life.

Parents, students, and educators are more likely to have strong views on what works, and what does not, which can translate into sharper public reactions to leadership.

As such, broader concerns may overshadow even incremental improvements, especially when implementing changes that require cultural shifts or long-term coordination across agencies.

This may explain why opinions in the poll appear so evenly divided, rather than skewing clearly in one direction.

Some feel that he is exceeding expectations

The overall results of the Answers.sg poll point towards a polarised sentiment rather than overwhelming dissatisfaction.

Notably, nearly one in four respondents believe that Mr Lee is exceeding expectations — a proportion that is significant for an online poll, where criticism often outweighs praise.

Ms Tan said: “I feel that Minister Lee and the MOE’s initiatives to rethink teachers’ duties and ease their workload are a very positive step. Based on my own observations and conversations with MOE teachers, it is apparent that many are overloaded, or at least were during my time in school.”

“I think this is largely due to the lack of clear boundaries between work and personal life, as many teachers go above and beyond for their students, sometimes at the expense of their own time and wellbeing,” she added.

Public sentiments are still forming

At the same time, the lack of a clear majority in either direction suggests that public opinion about Mr Lee is still forming, particularly as he continues to shape the direction of his current portfolios.

As education reforms continue and social service integration efforts progress, Mr Lee’s performance is likely to remain under scrutiny from the public.

Whether sentiment shifts in a more positive direction may hinge on how effectively policy goals translate into visible improvements for students, families, and teachers.

For now, the poll suggests that half of respondents believe Mr Lee is doing at least an acceptable job.

The other half, however, feel he has yet to meet their expectations, underscoring the challenges of leading portfolios that so directly impact people’s lives.

