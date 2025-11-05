65% of people polled think PM Wong is meeting expectations, if not exceeding them

MS Polls: Has PM Lawrence Wong been doing a good job?

In a recent Answers.sg survey, majority of respondents have expressed their satisfaction with Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong’s performance so far.

Nearly two-thirds of 4,459 respondents feel he is meeting or exceeding expectations.

Of those surveyed, 35% said PM Wong is meeting expectations, while 30% believe he is going above and beyond.

While the results reflect a generally positive start for Singapore’s fourth prime minister nearly a year and a half into his tenure, the numbers also show room for improvement.

A strong start to Prime Minister Wong’s tenure

On 15 May 2024, Lawrence Wong formally succeeded Lee Hsien Loong as Singapore’s prime minister, after the latter led the country for nearly twenty years.

Since then, the 52-year-old politician has embarked on a new chapter with the fourth-generation (4G) team while attempting to maintain continuity.

As prime minister, PM Wong had to confront issues such as rising costs of living, an ageing population, and shifting geopolitical circumstances.

Even so, his calm demeanour and collaborative leadership style seem to have resonated with many citizens.

“PM Wong presents himself with confidence, clarity, and composure on the global stage,” SY Teo, 45, a marketing professional, told MS News.

“He represents Singapore with the assurance of a capable leader who understands both our national priorities and the wider global landscape.”

Notably, his openness to listen and participate, as seen during the Forward Singapore exercise, has contributed to his image as a leader who is approachable and inclusive.

For 21-year-old student CT (not her real name), PM Wong has met her expectations “so far”.

“I’m satisfied with the current state of affairs, which hasn’t changed dramatically since SM Lee’s era,” she said.

“He has also surprised me by appearing on podcasts like The Daily Ketchup, effectively reaching Gen Z audiences who primarily consume content on social media.”

CT observed that most people “seem pleased with this approach”.

“While his answers were politically correct, they were delivered in a more relaxed and conversational tone,” added the student.

Why some Singaporeans remain unconvinced

Though PM Wong has gotten a significant endorsement from survey respondents, 35% still seem to think that his performance has not been up to par.

This group include those who believe the government has not made much progress on cost-of-living issues or housing affordability.

“He doesn’t appear very confident or assured in his leadership,” Shirley Lim (not her real name), a PMET in her 40s told MS News.

“I hope, for once, that the prime minister can view issues from the perspective of ordinary people, rather than from a different world.”

Some might just be measuring him against his predecessor, whose experience and global reputation created very high expectations.

“Honestly, I’ve become less interested since Lawrence Wong took over as prime minister,” said 46-year-old Peter Tan.

“There isn’t any particular reason, but I don’t have much expectation or confidence in his leadership.”

“I’m mainly waiting to see what the 5G team will bring,” Mr Tan added.

“It’s still early but it seems quite clear that they’re grooming a few potential leaders, especially those placed in more challenging portfolios like transport.”

It is possible that the minority of those who think that PM Wong is performing below expectations are still getting used to the new leadership.

In time to come, these sentiments might shift when they see policy initiatives truly impacting the nation.

Still early days, but a positive start

Singaporeans who spoke to MS News provide insight that citizens are discerning when it comes to evaluating their leaders.

Instead of unconditional support, they pay attention to not just to what leaders promise, but also to how effectively they fulfill those promises.

For PM Wong, he must prove that his government can deliver on issues that matter most to Singaporeans.

With a majority approval so far, he is off to a steady start.

However, as many Singaporeans might say in their typically pragmatic fashion: “So far, so good, but let’s see how it goes.”

