Cabinet reshuffle: 6 most notable changes in S’pore govt, a look at PM Wong’s ‘strongest possible team’

The 6 most notable Singapore Cabinet changes by PM Wong

On the evening of 21 May, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced his new Singapore Cabinet line-up and the various changes to the Ministers.

The announcement, which came 18 days after Singaporeans went to the polls, featured numerous notable changes.

Four Cabinet Ministers received new portfolios, while two new Members of Parliament (MPs) received their first Ministry roles.

Here’s a summary of the most notable appointments.

1. Jeffrey Siow & the Minister for Transport ‘trial by fire’

Two election newcomers, Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Jeffrey Siow and Tampines GRC MP David Neo, were assigned full Cabinet Minister roles right after their first General Election (GE) win.

Mr Siow will take his new place as Acting Minister for Transport, replacing Mr Chee Hong Tat.

The portfolio has long been informally seen online as a particularly tough one, leading to surprise that he got it in his first term.

One netizen called it a “trial by fire”, but noted that PM Wong must see competency in Mr Siow to assign him as Minister for Transport.

While this is his first term as MP, Mr Siow has an extensive career in the civil service, including as a director in the Ministry of Transport (MOT) from 2012 to 2017.

He also served as second permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

2. High-profile newcomer David Neo becomes full Minister

The other new Minister, Mr David Neo, will become the Acting Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth.

Mr Neo was one of the higher-profile newcomers in GE2025, owing to his past as the former Chief of Army (COA).

Reacting to his appointment, netizens have cheekily modified phrases from his rally speeches — such as his opening line: “It’s a great day to be at Fullerton.”

Earlier in the GE campaign, those online were quick to point out that Mr Neo still sounded too much like a military general.

This, however, clearly did not mean that he was not Minister material.

Mr Neo’s first major task as Acting Minister might just come sooner rather than later.

The Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY) is in charge of hosting the World Aquatics Championships from 11 July to 3 August, and the World Aquatics Masters Championships from 26 July to 22 August.

These competitions are considered a major highlight for SG60.

3. No second Deputy Prime Minister

The Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) is the second-highest Cabinet post in Singapore’s government.

PM Wong’s previous Cabinet saw two DPMs in Mr Gan Kim Yong and Mr Heng Swee Keat.

Mr Heng then retired from politics and did not contest in GE2025, leading to speculation on who would replace him.

However, PM Wong’s new Cabinet leaves Mr Gan as the only DPM.

Aside from a period between 2019 and 2022, almost all Cabinets in the past 40 years have had two DPMs.

4. Enter the 3 Coordinating Ministers

PM Wong appointed three Cabinet Ministers as Coordinating Ministers.

Mr K Shanmugam retained his position as Minister for Home Affairs and is now Coordinating Minister for National Security.

He also relinquished his Minister for Law position, which he had been serving in for 17 years since 2008, to Mr Edwin Tong.

Mr Ong Ye Kung remained Minister for Health and became Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

He allegedly requested that PM Wong allow him to continue his work at the Ministry of Health.

Thirdly, Mr Chan Chun Sing took over as the new Minister for Defence and Coordinating Minister for Public Services.

PM Wong referred to DPM Gan and the three Coordinating Ministers as senior leaders in his Cabinet and part of the core team assisting him.

If both the PM and DPM are not around, one of these three will be appointed as Acting Prime Minister.

One netizen saw this move as signalling Mr Ong and Mr Chan to be “frontrunners” for the top Cabinet position.

5. New Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs

The Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs is a special Cabinet appointment overseeing Muslim community issues in Singapore.

From May 2018 to May 2025, Mr Masagos Zulkifli served in this role.

He simultaneously served as Minister for Social and Family Development from 2020 onwards.

While he remains in the latter appointment, Mr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim from Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC replaces him as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.

PM Wong has praised Mr Masagos for his positive efforts, including helping with the establishment of the Singapore College of Islamic Studies, however, the latter has also been involved in a controversy over a discussion on allowing the use of a tudung for Muslim nurses in 2021.

Mr Faishal stated that he would continue many of Mr Masagos’ initiatives, including the college and M3, a partnership between three major Muslim community institutions.

At a press conference, he highlighted his nearly 30 years of involvement with the Malay/Muslim community, starting at the grassroots level.

He has worked closely with the community in many areas, including housing and education.

6. Chee Hong Tat becomes National Development Minister

Mr Chee Hong Tat became Acting Minister for Transport on 12 July 2023, following his predecessor, S Iswaran’s corruption investigation.

He took over the full role as Minister for Transport on 18 Jan 2024.

Most notably, Mr Chee dealt with a major train disruption from 25 to 30 Sept 2024 that fully shut down a section of the East-West Line (EWL).

With the Cabinet shake-up, PM Wong instead reshuffled Mr Chee to become the Minister for National Development.

Although many informally dub it the Housing Ministry, the Ministry of National Development (MND) also oversees infrastructure, land use, urban planning, and NParks, among others.

Netizens considered the portfolio as a particularly tough one, like Mr Chee’s previous position in MOT, with both facing a lot of public scrutiny.

One user jokingly said he had gone from the position of ‘Public Enemy No. 1’ to ‘Public Enemy No. 2’ with the shift.

Major changes to Ministers of State

PM Wong’s new Cabinet further saw major changes for Senior and regular Ministers of State, as well as Parliamentary Secretaries.

Every ministry saw its office-holders changed, rotated, or promoted.

On Facebook, he declared his Cabinet line-up as the “strongest possible team” he could assemble.

“We need experienced hands at the helm,” he said to explain why most Ministers stayed in their roles, owing to the uncertain period in the “changed world”.

Featured image adapted from Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore.