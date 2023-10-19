S’pore Woman Seeks To Rehome 12-Year-Old Diabetic Cat, Does Not Want To Euthanise It

Diabetic Cat With Pancreatitis Seeks New Home

A cat owner in Singapore is looking for a new home for their beloved diabetic feline. Not only does it have diabetes, but it also has pancreatitis.

Because of the cat’s diseases, she has raked up vet bills of around S$1,800. She has no choice but to halt treatment for the cat due to cost concerns.

However, this meant that the feline was in constant pain.

But, the owner does not want to put it to sleep, as it still has hope. As such, she is now looking for a new forever home for the cat.

12-year-old diabetic cat looking for new home

On Tuesday (17 Oct), the owner took to the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook page to appeal for a potential adopter for her 12-year-old diabetic cat, Meowmeow.

Preferably, the potential adopter should have experience caring for felines with the condition and be willing to take over.

Her family has been taking care of Meowmeow since 2014 when they rescued the former community cat from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and treated his fractured leg.

Things recently took a turn when he started experiencing symptoms such as loss of appetite, lethargy, and growling.

When they brought Meowmeow in for a check, the vet diagnosed it with diabetes, pancreatitis, and possible ketoacidosis.

Vet bills went up to S$1,800, family had to pause treatment over cost concerns

The vet bill set the owner back S$1,800 after a three-day hospital stay. Due to cost concerns, the family decided to pause treatment and bring Meowmeow home.

However, this meant the feline was in constant pain due to its conditions.

Although they would like to resume the pancreatitis treatment, the owner foresees some difficulty with the long process of managing his diabetes.

She also expressed that she does not want to euthanise the cat.

“He still has hope for living. I will be in extreme guilt if I don’t put in any effort to keep him living before we decide to put him to sleep.”

Appeals for interested parties to contact owner

The owner then highlighted that the family is willing to treat Meowmeow’s pancreatitis before they rehome him.

Adding that it will require long-term diabetic care, she urged interested parties to send her a message for more details.

Finally, she expressed, “If anyone has past experience putting your beloved cat to sleep due to illness, can you private message me as well? I need listening ears who I can pour out my fear and guilt out to exchange for advice.”

In the comments, the owner explained that she came to this decision after considering the monthly cost of glucose monitoring and insulin.

However, many other cat owners also suggested ways to lighten the financial load based on their own experiences.

We hope the family finds a suitable, loving, and caring adopter for Meowmeow.

Interested parties can reach out to the owner via Facebook.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.