Vandals Destroy Digital Display Panels In Woodlands HDB Lift Lobbies

Digital display panels are part of Singapore’s initiative to become a smart nation in which technology is integrated to enhance the lives of Singaporeans.

Image by MS News

Unfortunately, some people are seemingly taking this for granted — 35 of these panels in Woodlands’ Woodgrove and Marsiling estates were reportedly vandalised recently.

The police are investigating the incident while the relevant parties are working towards replacing the panels.

Vandalism of digital display panels in Woodlands

On Tuesday (24 Mar), Woodgrove MP Hany Soh posted a statement on Facebook addressing the vandalism of 32 digital display panels in HDB lift lobbies around the neighbourhood.

She said these panels are useful in providing information to residents and that it’s unfortunate that someone destroyed them like that.

The photos shared by Ms Soh show the digital display panels with cracked screens and ripped from their wall mounts. Snapped wires are also dangling from the wall.

Source

She emphasised that vandalism is a serious offence that is punishable by law.

Police currently investigating incident

According to The Straits Times, a spokesperson for Target Media, the supplier of the digital display panels, confirmed that a total of 35 panels was destroyed.

Each one would cost around S$650 to replace.

Target Media is currently working with the town council to expedite the replacement of the panels.

Moving forward, Ms Soh hopes that residents will feel a sense of responsibility and take good care of their facilities.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

Taking pride in our home

While the government is actively taking steps to make Singapore a better place, it takes two hands to clap.

The people also have a part to play in making the country a place to call home.

We hope others will see this as a reminder not to take what we have for granted and to take care of the facilities around us.

