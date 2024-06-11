Popular dim sum eatery to temporarily close Geylang & Boon Keng outlets end-June

126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi to temporarily close

The popular dim sum eatery, 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi, has announced it will temporarily close its main branch in Geylang and its Boon Keng outlet at the end of this month.

At present, it is unclear when the stores will be reopening.

Rumours that 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi will be shutting down have reportedly been making rounds, but there has been no concrete confirmation thus far.

Regulars of the eatery have also expressed they cannot bear to see it close.

No clear reopening date for eatery after 30 June

According to Shin Min Daily News, rumours that the brand’s main branch in Geylang, at 126 Sims Avenue, is facing imminent closure have been circulating among its regular patrons.

126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi, which has another outlet near Boon Keng MRT, is a popular 24-hour dim sum eatery among Singaporeans, so the hearsay has surprised many of its fans.

However, a staff member of the Geylang branch verified that their boss has decided to operate only until the end of June.

Similarly, the Boon Keng outlet will close after that, the staff member said.

The reasons behind the temporary closure are unclear, and there is no news as to when the eateries will reopen again.

The boss was not present at the Boon Keng outlet and the brand’s central kitchen in Bedok when the paper visited, with staff corroborating that they will temporarily cease operations from 30 June.

Regulars cannot bear to see dim sum eatery close

A regular, 29-year-old He Dingda (transliterated from Mandarin) shared with Shin Min that he has been patronising the brand for over two decades.

He recalled how his parents would always bring him to have dim sum at the eatery.

“My father has been friends with the owner for many years. I heard that the owner is tired from running the business for over 30 years, and his children have no plans to take over, so he decided to close.”

Mr He noted that while prices at the eatery have risen due to inflation, it has managed to maintain its good quality, hence he has consistently supported it over the years.

Another patron, 47-year-old Shen Haoyu (transliterated from Mandarin), regularly brings his wife and 16-year-old daughter to dine at 126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi, and is sad that it will be closing soon.

He told Shin Min that it is one of the family’s favourite supper spots: “It’s the school holidays, so we will probably be coming at least once a week.”

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.