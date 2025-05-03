Diner suffers burned finger after confronting man for smoking near his family at Chinatown food centre

Man accidentally burns finger after confronting smoker at People’s Park Food Centre

A meal at People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown took a dramatic turn on Friday afternoon (2 May) when a man dining with his family was accidentally burned on the finger during a dispute with a smoker, prompting authorities to intervene.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the altercation occurred at around 2pm near the seating area outside the Ri Ri Hong Mala Hot Pot stall.

At least four police officers were deployed to the scene to mediate the tense situation.

Unhappy about family being exposed to secondhand smoke

When reporters arrived at the scene, they saw a man in a red shirt, believed to be in his 60s, speaking with the police.

Officers were also seen engaging with a middle-aged man who had been dining with his family.

By that point, the situation had calmed down.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the diner, who declined to be named, said he and his family were eating when the man in red lit a cigarette near their table, exposing them to secondhand smoke.

“My wife, eldest son, and I were eating there, and our baby was sleeping in a stroller. We didn’t expect the uncle to start smoking in the walkway right next to us,” he said.

He added that the man also turned up the volume on his portable speaker, making the environment uncomfortable.

“I told him this wasn’t an appropriate place to smoke,” he said.

The diner noted that a designated smoking area is available just outside the nearby OG shopping mall, which smokers could use instead.

Heated argument leads to accidental burn

However, the situation quickly escalated into a heated argument.

“He suddenly got angry and started arguing with me — he even pointed at me and scolded me,” the diner recounted.

“He then brought his cigarette close to me, and when I waved my hand, my finger got burned. That’s when I called the police.”

The diner later applied basic first aid to the affected finger and said he would monitor it for any discomfort before seeking medical attention if needed.

When approached by reporters, the man in red declined to comment further, only confirming that the argument stemmed from the smoking issue.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), smoking is prohibited within 5m of designated smoke-free areas, including building entrances, windows, and ventilation intakes.

