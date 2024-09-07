Man attacks diners at M’sia restaurant, injured customer said to be S’pore minister’s former secretary

Three diners injured in Malaysia including minister’s former secretary

Three people, including one woman, were attacked at a barbecue restaurant in Kampung Bukit Bakri, Muar, Malaysia around midnight on Wednesday (4 Sept).

They were dining at an outdoor table in front of the restaurant when a man on a motorcycle arrived at the scene.

He then dismounted, grabbed a glass bottle, and struck one of the diners on the head, according to Oriental Daily News Malaysia.

The other two diners, startled by the sight, attempted to stop the man.

Unfortunately, he then turned his aggression toward them and began assaulting them as well.

“I won’t let you off,” he shouted before fleeing the scene.

Former secretary of Singaporean minister was one of the victims

According to Malaysian news outlets, one of the injured diners is believed to be a former political secretary to a Singaporean minister.

The man, who is over 70 years old and retired, sustained a head injury with heavy bleeding.

He was later taken to a specialist hospital in Muar.

The man subsequently filed a police report on Friday (6 Sept).

Muar police confirmed receiving the report and shared that the Singaporean man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The police have arrested the assailant, who will be remanded for three days to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injury with a weapon.

If found guilty, the offender could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or caning, or any combination of these penalties.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News Malaysia and Vaughan Willis on Unsplash.