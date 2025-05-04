‘Gross’: Redditors slam Ng Chee Meng’s Jalan Kayu SMC win, call voters ‘clueless’ over Income deal

Redditors express disappointment towards Ng Chee Meng winning Jalan Kayu SMC

Several Redditors have expressed their disappointment about Ng Chee Meng winning the seat in the Jalan Kayu single-member constituency (SMC) in the recent General Elections (GE2025) on Saturday (3 May).

One user posted a photo of the results in the Reddit community r/SingaporeRaw with the caption “Gross…”, to which other users agreed.

They blamed Jalan Kayu voters for re-electing the controversial NTUC chief, who endorsed the sale of the Singaporean insurance company Income to the German financial services company Allianz in Aug 2024.

Many — including NTUC Income’s former chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Suee Chieh — disproved this move, emphasising that the company was founded to provide affordable insurance.

“1,796 spoilt votes. [The] [d]ifference between the two candidates was 806. I dunno what to say about the [Jalan] Kayu residents,” one commenter expressed.

“I am not from this GRC, but this is probably the hardest result for me this GE,” another wrote.

Netizens believe most voters are “clueless”

Some speculated that the opposition candidate — Andre Low — lost some votes, which could have turned the results around, due to recently leaked text messages from the Workers’ Party’s (WP) candidate, showing him cursing.

“If it wasn’t for the idi*t leaking his text messages, he [could have] won this SMC. The person who leaked the messages is either a PAP supporter or a jealous colleague,” one user speculated.

Another said Mr Low’s leaked texts reflected poorly on him, especially because “many voters are character-driven and conservative”.

However, some also believe that many voters are “just completely clueless” and only voted for Mr Ng because he was part of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

“[They] clearly never [kept] up with events over the past 5 [to] 10 years,” one user wrote.

Another Redditor asks why everyone “hates” Mr Ng

To prove several Redditors’ point, another user asked why everyone “hates” Mr Ng in a post made after the election results came out.