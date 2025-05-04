‘Thought people were ready for change’: Redditor laments ‘disappointing’ election results, netizens call Jalan Kayu ‘nail to coffin’

Redditor calls election results ‘disappointing’, says ‘things will stay the same’

As Singaporeans woke up to the final results of the 2025 General Election (GE2025), a wave of disappointment swept across Reddit, with many netizens expressing frustration over what they saw as a missed opportunity for political change.

A post titled “Hoped for more. Got the same.”, shared on r/SingaporeRaw in the early hours of 4 May, has since gained traction among users voicing similar feelings of resignation and stagnation.

‘Hoped for more, got the same’

The OP kicked off the thread with a raw, heartfelt reflection on the outcome.

“Really thought this GE would hit different,” they wrote.

There was a lot of hope, a lot of energy. I genuinely believed the opposition would finally take more seats—thought people were ready for a change.

Instead, they were left disappointed by the results, lamenting that despite what felt like a shift in the ground sentiment, the overall political landscape remained unchanged.

The OP singled out Dr Chee Soon Juan and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and praised them for “really showing up”, noting how they were the only party to hold rallies across all nine days, regardless of weather.

“Rain or shine, they kept going.”

The OP then quoted Dr Chee: “We must not be afraid to dream, and to fight for that dream.” They said that the party “walked the talk” and added that one rally line hit especially hard: “You deserve better.”

Despite the loss, the OP held on to some hope: “It’s tough seeing things stay the same. But maybe one day, things will shift. Just not today, I guess.”

Netizens vent frustration over ‘disappointing’ election results

The post quickly resonated with many Singaporeans who had stayed up on Polling Night, hoping for a different outcome.

Many shared the disappointment felt by the OP, with one commenter pointing out that the 2020 elections felt similar to this year’s. “A lot of expectations leading to not very much,” they wrote.

One Reddit user compared the opposition’s showing to the United States’ (US) ex-vice president Kamala Harris, who ran and lost to US President Trump despite a seemingly strong show of support by the American people.

One of the most talked-about results online was in the newly formed Jala Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC), where People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Ng Chee Meng clinched victory over the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Andre Low with just 51.47% of the vote — a razor-thin margin that left many stunned.

Others expressed similar sentiments in a separate thread titled “Opposition supporters, how are you coping?”

“I’m disappointed that the Workers’ Party didn’t make any headway in my GRC,” the OP wrote.

One commenter in that post said that they felt “mostly okay” with the results. “Excerpt Jalan Kayu.”

Amid the dismay, one Redditor cautioned users against reading too deeply into online sentiment, warning that “Reddit is an echo chamber”.

Featured image adapted from MS News.