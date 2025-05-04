Redditor says WP ‘flunked’ GE2025, asks others whether party’s performance was ‘yay or nay’

Redditor says Worker’s Party ‘flunked’ GE2025, netizens divided

In the early hours of Sunday (4 May), right after all the election results were revealed, a netizen took to Reddit to ask Worker’s Party (WP)’s supporters whether they thought the party’s performance during the General Elections (GE2025) on Saturday (3 May) was a “yay or nay”.

The OP said they believe the party “flunked it”, adding that WP could have done better in personnel allocation and constituency selection.

The Reddit user further explained:

Although they retained their seats in parliament and [gained] two more NCMPs, the fact that they didn’t manage to send more candidates into parliament from such a stellar batch of candidates is a disappointing sight.

Many believe WP should have allocated candidates differently

Many echoed the OP’s sentiment, agreeing that WP should have contested different candidates in different constituencies for a better outcome.

Several people believe that the party should have sent a stronger candidate, such as Harpreet Singh, deemed the party’s star candidate, to contest in Jalan Kayu single-member constituency (SMC) instead of fresh-faced Andre Low.

Another Redditor added that WP’s personnel allocation was also “terrible” in Aljunied and Punggol group representation constituencies (GRCs).

They believe that WP fielding three of their eight Ministers of Parliament (MPs) in Aljunied is “unbelievably safe” and that they should have sent at least one MP to back up Harpreet Singh in Punggol to give the party a better chance at winning.

One user expressed they thought WP performed “below expectations”, expecting the party to win one more constituency based on the amount of support during its rallies.

Another said they were not expecting much from WP, but were still disappointed as they saw the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) “crumble” in the West Coast-Jurong West (GRC).

“Progress has been lost and it will not be easy to claw it back,” they expressed.

Some say WP did well in winning its previous seats

Meanwhile, some believe that WP performed well, emphasising that the party went from eight MP seats to 11 or 12, including Non-constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP).

They said this election established WP as “the alternative party”, ensuring that it would receive at least 45% of votes anywhere they contest in future elections, even in multi-cornered fights.

“Any slip-up by the PAP and you can expect more GRCs to fall,” they claimed.

Another added that the main goal for WP was to secure their seats in Hougang, Aljunied, and Sengkang and “slowly expand their presence in Punggol and Tampines for future elections.

Meanwhile, one user believes people “expect too much” from the party, reminding others that it was “not that long ago that WP had only one seat in parliament”.

Over the years, they have had consistent and gradual growth in the number of seats, elected and NCMP, culminating in what looks to be like 12 in 2025. This is unprecedented for any opposition political party… It’s very possible they can grow again in the next GE.

