GE2025: PAP wins West Coast-Jurong West GRC with 60% vote share in rematch against PSP

PAP team led by Desmond Lee wins West Coast-Jurong West GRC

The People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by National Development Minister Desmond Lee has won West Coast-Jurong West GRC in a rematch against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

The PAP slate of candidates won 60% of the votes — about an 8% increase from their previous showdown in GE2020.

The winning PAP team comprises:

Desmond Lee

Ang Wei Neng

Cassandra Lee

Hamid Razak

Shawn Huang

This is also the first time Mr Lee has anchored a PAP team to contest the general election following the corruption probe involving S. Iswaran.

West Coast GRC was tighest contest of GE2020

Having contested in GE2020, both slates of candidates are no strangers to each other.

In GE2020, the PAP team led by S. Iswaran won the now-defunct West Coast GRC with 51.68% of the votes, beating the PSP team by a slim margin of 3.36%.

The battle for West Coast GRC also turned out to be the tightest contest in GE2020.

However, in 2024, then-Transport Minister S. Iswaran stepped down due to a corruption probe.

For the 2025 general election, some estates in Jurong West and Taman Jurong were merged with West Coast GRC, forming the new West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

At the same time, estates in Harbourfront, Sentosa, Dover, and Telok Blangah were carved from West Coast GRC and placed under Radin Mas SMC and Tanjong Pagar GRC.

PSP deployed two new faces this election to contest West Coast-Jurong West GRC — Mr Sani Ismail and Mr Sumarleki Amjah.

They were joined by Dr Tan Cheng Bok, Mr Leong Mun Wai, and Ms Hazel Poa, who contested West Coast GRC in GE2020.

Dr Tan, who turned 85 during the campaigning period, had announced that GE2025 would be his last election.

The PAP team is anchored by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and comprises incumbent Members of Parliament Ang Wei Neng and Shawn Huang.

Mr Ang and Mr Huang were part of the PAP teams that contested West Coast GRC and Jurong GRC, respectively.

The incumbent MPs were joined by newcomers Cassandra Lee and Hamid Razak.

