GE2025: WP’s Dennis Tan retains Hougang SMC with overwhelming 62% of votes, extending party’s 34-year reign there

Mr Dennis Tan has retained the Workers’ Party (WP) stronghold of Hougang SMC with an overwhelming vote share of 62.2%.

His opponent, the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Marshall Lim, received 37.8% of the vote.

Mr Tan’s victory means that Hougang SMC will be represented by the Workers’ Party for a ninth consecutive term since 1991.

Hougang SMC — a WP stronghold for decades

Hougang SMC has been held by the WP since the 1991 General Election, when former WP chief Low Thia Khiang contested and won the seat.

Since then, the WP has enjoyed considerable success in Hougang SMC, securing more than 55% of the votes in nearly every election.

When Mr Low left Hougang SMC in 2011 to contest Aljunied GRC, the ward was handed over to Yaw Shin Leong.

However, Yaw was expelled from the party shortly after due to an extramarital affair.

WP’s Png Eng Huat retained the seat during a by-election in 2012, and served two terms till 2020 when Dennis Tan took over.

