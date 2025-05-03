GE2025: WP retains Sengkang GRC with 56% vote share, Jamus Lim will continue warming residents’ hearts 

GE2025: WP team led by He Ting Ru retains Sengkang GRC with 56.3% of votes

The Workers’ Party (WP) has successfully retained Sengkang GRC with a vote share of 56.3%.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) team, led by ex-Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min received 43.7% of the votes, polling lower than GE2020 when they received 47.88% of the votes.

The winning slate of WP candidates includes:

He Ting Ru

Jamus Lim

Louis Chua

Abdul Muhaimin Bin Abdul Malik

The WP’s victory in Sengkang also means Singaporeans will continue to hear Associate Professor Jamus Lim’s eloquent speeches in Parliament.

Sengkang is second GRC to be won by opposition party

Established in GE2020, Sengkang GRC comprised the Punggol East SMC, the Sengkang Central ward from the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, as well as parts of Sengkang West SMC. All three constituencies are now defunct.

During GE2020, the WP team led by He Ting Ru won 52.12% of the votes in a historical victory over the PAP. It also marked the second time that the opposition had won a GRC.

In Nov 2021, Raeesah Khan — a WP Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC – resigned for lying in Parliament over a sexual assault case.

Earlier this February, WP chief Pritam Singh was fined S$14,000 for two charges of lying to a Committee of Privileges regarding his role in Ms Raeesah’s case.

