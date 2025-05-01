Divers slammed for filming underwater nudity & sex scenes on coral for OnlyFans, spark outrage in Thailand

Divers in Thailand criticised for filming x-rated content under the sea

A group of divers in Thailand has sparked outrage online after they filmed explicit content while underwater, including a clip of a couple having sex on a coral reef.

According to Nation TV, the footage was posted to the social media platform X on 26 April, drawing swift backlash from Thai netizens and diving enthusiasts.

Divers film explicit content & post to OnlyFans

The X user, who has over 85,000 followers, shared several clips featuring full nudity and sexual acts taking place beneath the waves.

One particularly controversial scene showed a couple engaging in intercourse directly on top of a coral reef — a move that angered many for both its lewdness and environmental impact.

The post also promoted more explicit content from the same dive to be uploaded onto the creator’s OnlyFans account.

Netizens quickly condemned the act, with many calling on authorities to investigate the incident and enforce legal action. Some cited environmental laws protecting marine life and demanded stricter controls over underwater content creation.

Diver deletes post & issues apology

Following the backlash, the original X post was deleted. On 27 April, the user posted a statement addressing the controversy and accepting responsibility.

She said all criticism should be directed at her alone and acknowledged the sensitivity of Thailand’s marine ecosystems, especially in light of recent restrictions on underwater photography unless approved by authorities.

Thailand has recently issued a ban on underwater photography unless certain conditions are met, according to the Thai Enquirer.

The diver claimed she had logged over 100 dives and took care not to damage the environment during filming. However, she admitted that the content may have offended viewers and apologised.

“I didn’t make this content for money,” she explained. “It was an experiment — made for a niche audience.”

She added that she personally found the footage “funny” and “incredulous”, though she now understands the public’s concern.

The offending post has since been taken down.

