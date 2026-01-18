Divorced couple arrested by religious police in Johor hotel room after getting back together

Divorced couple who arranged to meet at Johor hotel arrested for ‘close proximity’ offence

Despite being divorced for a few years, a Malaysian couple had reconciled and arranged to meet at a hotel in Johor.

However, they ended up being arrested for “khalwat” (close proximity), said the Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAINJ) in a Facebook post on Sunday (18 Jan).

Divorced couple caught inside Johor hotel room at 1.15am

JAINJ officers arrived at the hotel in Kluang at 1.15am in the morning and knocked at the door.

Nobody responded for a long time, even though they could feel that the air-conditioning in the room was on.

After about six or seven minutes of knocking, a man wearing long pants and a T-shirt opened the door.

When they entered and turned on the lights, they found a woman in a long-sleeved shirt and pants standing next to the bed and bathtub.

Couple claim to be married

The couple, who were in a nervous and dishevelled state, claimed to be married when they were questioned.

Sceptical, the officers questioned why she was staying in a hotel when her home address was in Kluang.

JAINJ then requested to go to her home to see their marriage certificate, but she claimed she did not have it.

She also declined when they wanted to meet her parents.

Couple divorced 3-4 years ago

Due to various inconsistencies in their statements, the couple were arrested for khalwat and taken to the police station and the JAINJ Enforcement Office.

They then admitted that they were not currently married but were previously married and divorced about three to four years ago.

This was confirmed by JAINJ when they checked the system.

The couple, who are in their late 20s and have no children, cited marital differences and financial issues for the split.

Afterwards, the man moved more than 150km away to another state for work.

Divorce couple got back together after 1-2 years

However, neither of them remarried, and they reconciled after one or two years.

They kept in close contact, even exchanging love letters.

They even considered getting married again, but never did so.

Divorced couple met in Johor hotel despite knowledge of enforcement operations

That night, the man came to Kluang and arranged to meet his ex-wife in the hotel.

His only purpose was to see her, JAINJ said.

Despite knowing of JAINJ’s strong enforcement operations in Kluang, they were swept by “violent waves” of emotions and conld not resist temptation.

They did not feel any embarrassment as they had been married before and were reliving “old scripts”, JAINJ said.

Couple wounded by previous relationship

People might ask why the couple did not get married again, JAINJ noted.

But as they had been married before, they had yet to recover from the wounds of their previous relationship, and were “tormented by nightmares” rooted in their past experiences.

These scars still lingered even though their longing for one another had returned.

