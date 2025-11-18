Couple in M’sia travels 600km on motorcycle to cheat on spouses, gets caught by religious police

Couple in Malaysia travels 600km on motorbike to cheat, only to be caught by religious police

In a recent post, Malaysia’s religious police alleges that they caught a couple who travelled around 600km on a motorcycle to stay at a hotel together to cheat on their respective spouses.

The pair were arrested as part of an operation by the Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAINJ) as they raided multiple hotels between 11pm and 3am that night.

According to Harian Metro, when authorities approached the couple’s hotel door, they had to wait outside as the pair were allegedly hesitant to open the door.

Had to get a duplicate key to open door

After waiting 15 minutes, the religious police obtained a duplicate key from the hotel counter only to discover that the couple had also chain locked the door.

When they finally gained entry to the room, the pair were fully clothed albeit a bit shocked.

The man and woman readily admitted that they were not husband and wife.

Authorities noted that a makeshift bed had been prepared on the floor. The man claimed that was where he slept while the woman took the bed.

He also insisted that nothing happened between them and that they had only rented out one room in order to save on expenses.

Three other couples also arrested in operation

JAINJ also raided another room, arresting a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s. The two other couples arrested were all in their 20s.

One of the couples had just arrived in Johor Bahru for a wedding. The man claimed he accompanied the woman to her hotel room because she said she was lonely.

All four couples were subsequently arrested and will be charged under the state’s religious laws.