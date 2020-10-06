Truck Driver Knocked DJ’s Side Mirror Off, She Decides To Reward Him

While traffic accidents occur on a daily basis, people choose to react in many different ways.

When Kiss92 DJ Maddy Barber recently returned to her car only to find one of the side mirrors broken off, she was understandably annoyed. But everything changed when she discovered an apology note left on her car.

Source

Moved by the driver’s integrity and sincerity, Maddy refused compensation and even decided to reward the driver.

DJ’s side mirror got hit cleanly off her car

On Thursday (1 Oct), DJ Maddy Barber returned to her car on Seng Poh Road and found that her car had been hit, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Source

One of her car’s side mirrors had reportedly been knocked off cleanly.

Source

Maddy was moved by driver’s honesty, despite circumstances

Initially, Maddy was annoyed but then spotted a note left on her car.

Turns out, the note was an apology letter from the driver who had accidentally hit Maddy’s car. It also contained the driver’s handphone number.

Source

After contacting him, Maddy found out that he was a truck driver from mainland China. Having just started his new job in Singapore, he was “distraught” when he scraped Maddy’s car.

She also learned that the driver needed the job to support his family back home.

Maddy’s anger quickly dissipated into empathy after her conversation with the “decent, stand-up guy”.

As Maddy told him that she intends to waive the compensation fee, the driver was taken aback and even cried.

Maddy was extremely moved by the driver’s honesty and willingness to own up to his mistakes, especially since it meant taking on a financial burden that would cost him greatly.

Trade-up project to reward driver

Chatting with the driver, Maddy was inspired to do more — she wanted to reward him for his integrity.

With that in mind, Maddy decided to use her platform as a radio DJ.

Maddy and her Kiss92 FM co-hosts soon started a ‘trade-up project’. Kicking it off, they offered Maddy’s broken side mirror and asked listeners what they were willing to trade for it.

After a few trades, the eventual item will be given to the driver.

Source

Soon, listeners poured in with offers. Some offered Nutella while others offered just hugs and kisses.

But one offer clearly stood out. The winner of the very first trade-up was a listener who offered a brand-new handmade teakwood desk set in return for Maddy’s broken side mirror. The furniture set was reportedly valued at $450.

Source

Who knew a broken side mirror could be worth so much?

Well, if the first trade was anything to go by, it looks like the trade-up project will be a huge success.

Empathy and kindness goes a long way

Accidents may happen often, but it’s ultimately up to us to decide how we respond.

This instance shows us that choosing empathy and kindness goes a long way in making Singapore a better place for us all.

Kudos to Maddy Barber for showing compassion and going beyond to reward the driver.

The Kiss92 DJs will continue the trade-up project for a few more weeks. So if you’re looking for a new desk set, why not send in your offer and show your support?

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.