Doctor reverses into ECP to avoid police road block after drinking, lawyer claims he wasn’t driving in a ‘careless manner’

Doctor in Singapore reverses against traffic onto expressway

A 36-year-old doctor, Oh Shen Leong, tried to evade a police road block by reversing onto the East Coast Parkway (ECP).

According to CNA, the incident happened at about 3.30a.m. on 9 Sep 2023, after Oh had been drinking at Clarke Quay nightclub Capital with two friends.

Doctor reverses onto ECP to avoid getting caught

Oh was driving his friend’s car towards her residence when he saw a road block along Tanjong Katong Road South.

An officer flagged the vehicle, however, Oh did not want to risk taking a breathaliser test.

Instead of stopping, he immediately reversed about 350m back onto major expressway ECP to avoid getting caught.

Despite his attempt to avoid the police, they later tracked the car to his friend’s home.

When officers confronted him, Oh gave false particulars — incuding a fake NRIC number and date of birth — and even claimed to be a private tutor.

However, when questioned further, he eventually admitted to being the driver.

Doctor faces possible jail time & driving ban

Oh pleaded guilty on 28 Feb 2025 to failing to stop at a police road block, and driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.

The prosecution is pushing for a two- to three-week jail sentence and a driving disqualification.

However, his lawyer Philip Fong argued that while Oh reversed against traffic flow, he wasn’t driving carelessly and suggested a fine instead of a ban.

He said his client had maintained control of the car at all times and in reversing away onto the ECP, he did not endanger the lives of the police officers at the barrier.

According to the Straits Times, the prosecution felt that falsifying particulars did not “reflect that he had just made a honest mistake”. DPP Tan stated that that Oh had lied repeatedly to the police officer, including coming up with multiple narratives. She said: “It boggles the mind that he claimed to be a tutor when he was in fact a doctor, just because he was feeling anxious.” According to her, Oh also should not be viewed as a first-time offender as he had two other offences — one for failing to conform to a red light signal on 14 Feb 2023, and another for speeding just eight months later on 21 Oct 2023.

Oh is set to be sentenced on 17 April 2025.

Featured image adapted from Streetdirectory.com and Motorist.sg, for illustrative purposes only.