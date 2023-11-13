Dog Excitedly Greets S’pore Motorcyclist Every Morning, Puts A Smile On Rider’s Face

Dog Jumps Around & Greets Singapore Motorcyclist Every Morning

Dogs have always proved themselves to be a man’s best friend — even when they may not even know the man in question.

This was certainly the case recently on TikTok, when a daily morning routine between a dog and a motorcyclist in Singapore went viral.

The motorcyclist shared that the dog would never hesitate to greet him by jumping around every morning.

The adorable video has since gone viral, with many cooing over their interactions.

Dog greets motorcyclist every morning

Posting to TikTok, the OP shared footage of a morning routine he shares with a dog in Singapore.

The video starts by showing him passing by the pedestrian walkway where a woman can be seen taking the canine for a walk.

He then waves and the dog bounds forward, clearly gleeful at the sight of him.

The interaction repeats itself in five other clips, with the canine showing its excitement by leaping forward every time it sees him.

In one of the clips, it even runs alongside the rider, as if determined to keep up with him.

The woman walking the dog is clearly surprised by the doggo’s sudden movement.

“Every morning, this dog [manages] to put a smile on my face,” the OP explained in a comment. “I can always see from a distance that its head popped up whenever it hears me coming.”

Netizens urge OP to stop and pet dog

Needless to say, the video has now become viral on TikTok due to the canine’s antics, garnering over 100,000 views.

A few users expressed their appreciation over the adorable way the dog would stop and jump whenever it saw the rider.

Others urged him to stop and pet the dog — after all, it’s more than deserved such treatment.

A netizen jokingly noted that the motorcyclist can’t ever change his vehicle now. Otherwise, the dog wouldn’t be able to know he was coming.

Indeed, this video is just one example of the inexplicable, yet intimate bond that can form between dogs and human beings.

Hopefully, the rider might be able to meet his best friend in person one day. Till then, we will be waiting for an update on our favourite new duo.

