Family in Thailand narrowly escapes tragedy after their pet dog carries hand grenade back home

Pet dog carries hand grenade back home, mistaking it for toy

A family in Sisaket, Thailand, was spared from a potential tragedy when their pet dog carried a live hand grenade into their home after mistaking it for a toy.

On Friday (10 July), the Non Khun district chief inspected a resident’s home after the Ban Phak Khya Noi village head reported finding a suspected explosive device.

Homeowner discovered grenade inside house

Upon inspection, the house in question belonged to Mr Rungnapa Duangta (name transliterated from Thai).

He stated that after returning from the hospital and resting on the veranda, he noticed a rusty, spherical object.

When he picked it up for a closer look, he discovered a pin resembling that of a grenade.

He immediately placed it outside the house before questioning the elderly relatives inside the home.

Device brought over by their dog

Mr Rungnapa then learned that their pet dog had dug up the object and brought it over to play with since the morning.

The relatives had assumed it was just a bone or a piece of scrap plastic and thought nothing of it.

Grenade was still functional

Police officers examined the item and confirmed it was a TYPE 82-2 hand grenade, a fragmentation anti-personnel grenade manufactured in China.

Despite its old condition, it was still fully operational and active — a type occasionally found in border areas.

They destroyed it in an empty rice field far from community

Subsequently, authorities followed safety protocols by transporting the grenade to an empty rice field far from the community to detonate and destroy it.

The detonation resulted in a crater approximately 30 centimetres deep and 60 centimetres wide, with no injuries or property damage reported.

Residents urged to notify authorities if they come across explosives

Following the incident, Non Khun District officials and security authorities have requested cooperation from the public.

If anyone encounters a suspicious object that could be an explosive, they must not touch, move, or attempt to inspect it themselves.

They should immediately notify community leaders, the police, or local administrative officers so that specialised personnel can handle it safely, thereby reducing risks to residents’ lives and property.

Also read: Dog in Thailand brings home explosive thinking it’s a ball, owner secures it to prevent detonation



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Featured image adapted from สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดศรีสะเกษ on Facebook.