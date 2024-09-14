Dog in Japan ‘glares’ at owner when denied snacks, resembles Jack from ‘The Shining’

Dog in Japan gives mad expression when denied snacks

A dog has gone viral in Japan after it gave its owner a mad expression when it was denied snacks.

Its icy glare — reminiscent of Jack Nicholson in the 1980 classic film ‘The Shining’ — has led many netizens to find the little dog scary, yet adorable.

X user @chaako200603 initially made the post in late August. In the video, four-year-old Cha Cha is staring harshly at its owner.

The canine had caught the attention of local media, with Japanese news outlet FNN visiting the owner’s home to meet the Shih Tzu-Pomeranian mix.

A chilling glare resembling Jack from ‘The Shining’

In the interview with FNN, the owner said she was washing her hands in the restroom when she felt an icy gaze.

Turning around, she found her dog giving her the stink eye from behind a curtain.

While initially scary, the long stare lasting around 10 seconds eventually brought a smile to her face.

Because Cha Cha was quite the glutton, the owner interpreted the glare as a demand for more food.

And so to appease the dog, the owner fed her a snack after which she fell asleep.

Unusual but endearing eyes

In the same interview, the owner acknowledged that Cha Cha has unusual eyes.

This is because her sclera, the white outer coating of the eyes, is a bit larger than usual.

This can sometimes lead to Cha Cha giving off a threatening ‘glare’ — even if it’s not intentional.

Despite her fierce look, Cha Cha is quite shy, often running away when people approach.

However, Cha Cha will happily sit next to the fridge to demand its next meal.

Featured image adapted from @chaako200603 on X.