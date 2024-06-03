Dogs in the Philippines go viral for patiently waiting for owner to pray before eating their meal

Dogs in the Philippines go viral for waiting for owner to pray

A group of dogs in the Philippines went viral recently for patiently waiting for their meal as their owner blessed their food.

The video, posted on the TikTok account @mommykhai24 on 13 May, has amassed 16.4 million views.

Netizens around the world expressed their amazement at how well-trained the dogs were.

13 dogs wait patiently for their food

The video showed the owner scooping food from a big bowl into smaller dog bowls in front of her 13 Shih Tzus. Despite the tempting sight of food, the dogs made no move to eat.

Even as the owner said a prayer, all 13 dogs remained patient. They only began to eat once their owner began handing out the bowls.

Some of the dogs did not even approach a bowl until it was given to them.

One particularly shy dog stayed at the back, performing the beg command to get its owner’s attention.

Dogs have been trained to follow instructions

The owner shared that she has had some of the dogs for as long as nine years.

During this time, she has trained them to follow instructions, including waiting until after she prays before they start eating.

Featured image adapted from @mommykhai24 on TikTok