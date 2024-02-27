Domestic helper in S’pore allegedly abuses poodle to death, AVS investigating incident

Domestic helper in Singapore allegedly hits poodle and hangs it from balcony railing

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is currently investigating an alleged case of animal abuse involving a domestic helper.

The dog owner had reportedly found a crack in the remains of the poodle’s skull after the canine died under mysterious circumstances.

This prompted the owner to look through CCTV clips captured at home, which showed graphic footage of the helper allegedly abusing the poodle.

Poodle in Singapore passes away after experiencing significant trauma

On Monday (26 Feb), a netizen took to Facebook to share the incident that befell his friend, who was the owner of the poodle.

The owner, who preferred to be known as Jason, had recently hired a new helper to look after his home and pet while he was at work.

While at work on 22 Jan evening, Jason’s girlfriend informed him that his dog ‘Boyboy’ had died suddenly while she was napping.

He rushed to the crematorium to see the poodle one last time. There, he noticed that the Boyboy died in a stiffened position, as if from a fit or after suffering some trauma.

Jason found the canine’s death odd as Boyboy had always been in good health and did not show signs of lethargy or illnesses.

After the cremation, Jason also found a crack in the remains of Boyboy’s skull.

This prompted him to look through his home CCTV footage to find out what exactly happened.

Domestic helper allegedly seen abusing poodle in CCTV footage

To his horror, Jason found clips allegedly showing Boyboy getting beaten by his helper, suggesting that the poodle “did not die of natural cause.”

In the first video, the helper crouches in front of the canine before hitting it with what appears to be a thick, cylindrical object, exhibiting significant force.

A second clip shows the helper holding the poodle up by the scruff of its neck.

She then slaps it several times before picking up the same object and striking the dog on its head. The poodle yelped audibly after each blow.

Holding it down, the helper says “I told you wait, wait… you do not wait”, hitting the dog several times with the object.

The last clip shows the poodle dangling from the railing of the balcony on a strap while the helper washes the balcony with a bucket of water.

Jason immediately filed a police report and updated the helper’s agency on her actions.

However, the OP claimed the agency “did not show any concern for the seriousness of the case” and only asked if Jason had lodged a police report.

SPCA alerted to alleged case of poodle abuse by domestic helper on 26 Jan

In a social media post on Tuesday (27 Jan), SPCA said its inspectorate was alerted to the incident the day before.

“CCTV footage showed the helper’s appalling actions towards Boy, including brutal hits and hanging him from the balcony railing,” SPCA confirmed.

SPCA also confirmed in the post that Boyboy had died.

Providing a timeline of events, the animal welfare charity stated that the helper told Jason’s girlfriend that the poodle had died while the latter was asleep.

Jason and his girlfriend proceeded to cremate the poodle, assuming that it died of natural causes.

It was only after discovering the “damage” to Boyboy’s skull that Jason decided to review the CCTV footage.

After learning about the incident, SPCA instantly contacted the authorities. It also advised Jason to report the case to the police and AVS.

SPCA shared that “enforcement of animal cruelty” falls under AVS’ jurisdiction. It also confirmed that AVS investigations are underway.

SPCA calls for maximum possible penalty

In its post, SPCA urged the authorities to pursue the “maximum possible penalty” for those responsible for the “heinous” act.

SPCA also reiterated its active involvement in gathering evidence and providing Jason with guidance on how to navigate the situation.

MS News has reached out to the OP of the post and AVS for more information on the matter.

Also read: Pet Dog Spotted With Plastic Bag Tied Around Body At Woodlands HDB, Helper Defends Actions

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.