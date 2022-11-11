Donate Excess Items At Bishan CC To Declutter & Stand To Win S$100 NTUC Voucher

Donate Your Excess Items At Giving Day @ Bishan, A Free Flea Market & Groceries Giveaway Event

‘Tis the day after the 11.11 sales and you might find that you’ve bought too much stuff to fit in your room.

Why not make some space by donating your still-usable items at Bishan Community Club?

While there shouldn’t be any other reason to do so than the spirit of giving and reducing waste, you may also win a S$100 NTUC voucher.

Donate items at Giving Day @ Bishan on 12 Nov

If you’re feeling guilty after your conspicuous overconsumption on 11.11, otherwise known as Singles’ Day, head down to Bishan CC on Saturday (12 Nov).

Don’t come empty-handed, though — bring down your preloved items to donate to the community at Giving Day@Bishan, which will take place from 2.30-6pm.

You’ll be contributing to a free flea market with items donated by residents.

And yes, you can pick up items donated by others for free, too.

The initiative aims to engage neighbours through the act of freecycling — i.e. the exchanging of usable stuff for free — and the facilitating of social mixing.

What items you can donate at Bishan CC

There’s literally no limit to what you can donate — as long as these items are still in good condition.

For example, you can bring old clothes and shoes, bags, books, toys and electronic products.

The items can be dropped off at the Bishan CC reception counter from 10am.

The aim is to declutter S$100,000 worth of stuff, said organiser Goodhood.sg, a ground-up movement that aims to bring back the kampung spirit.

S$30,000 worth of items already received

The initiative has already received S$30,000 worth of items from corporate donors, Goodhood.sg said in a press release seen by MS News.

They’re also expecting another S$10,000 worth of items from fellow residents.

Besides that, more than 2,200kg of fruits and vegetables have been “rescued” for the free groceries giveaway that’s also part of the event.

Giving Day@Bishan will involve more than 10 collaborating organisations that are reaching out to over 20,000 residents, with more than 1,000 residents and 100 families in need taking part.

There will also be arts and crafts activities and game booths based on traditional kampung games.

How to win a S$100 NTUC voucher

If the chance to help out neighbours in need isn’t enough, you may also stand a chance to win one of five S$100 NTUC vouchers by pledging to donate items.

Just like and share Goodhood.sg’s Facebook post on the event, tagging them and their collaborator D2L – Divert For 2nd Life, a food rescue group.

Then, comment on the post with your pledge in this format: “I pledge to donate ____”

You’ll get bonus chances if you share screenshots of both Facebook pages that you’ve “liked”.

Entries close at 2pm on 12 Nov, and winners will be notified by 4pm.

Lastly, of course, do donate the items you promised at Giving Day@Bishan.

App-based social enterprise promotes neighbourliness

This isn’t the first event of this kind that Goodhood.sg has organised.

The social enterprise is run from an app where residents can list their preloved items for freecycling.

They may also help their neighbours in other ways, too, like providing tuition, cleaning or babysitting services.

They work in collaboration with multiple local community organisations in Bishan like REACH Community Services, Bishan East Sin Ming grassroots organisations and Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC).

With the cost of living a growing concern, it’s a good initiative for Singaporeans to fight wastage of resources, especially during the ongoing sale season when many people buy more than they need.

Thus, if you think your pad could do with some decluttering, do download the Goodhood app on Google Play or Apple App store and support Giving Day@Bishan.

Here’s the basic details of the event to note:

Giving Day@Bishan

Location: Bishan Community Club

Address: 51 Bishan Street 13, Singapore 57979

Opening hours: 2.30-6pm

Nearest MRT: Bishan

Featured image adapted from Goodhood.sg on Facebook and People’s Association.