S’pore Charity Accepting Sports Shoes For Migrant Workers, Donate Your Pre-Loved Exercise Gear

Singapore Charity Appealing For Donations Of Sports Shoes To Assist Migrant Workers

Migrant workers form an indelible part of our society’s foundation, working hard to keep it running. To aid them in their duties, we can do our part by contributing as much as possible.

ItsRainingRaincoats, a charity in Singapore, recently appealed for residents to donate men’s sports shoes for migrant workers in Singapore. The shoes were for an event that required such footwear, which some workers may not be able to afford on their salary.

While the event might have passed, the charity is still accepting men’s sports shoes of any size. The charity added that while the workers love sports shoes, it’s not something they can afford with their wages.

Singapoer charity appeals for shoe donations for migrant workers

Last Wednesday (17 Aug), ItsRainingRaincoats posted an appeal for donations via their Facebook account.

Their event on 21 Aug required workers to don sports shoes. Those without the appropriate footwear would have to participate with safety boots.

Such shoes, however, would not be suitable for the event. As such, the charity appealed to anyone with an extra pair of men’s sports shoes and socks in good condition to donate them to the organisation.

Charity receives overwhelming response to donation appeal

Thankfully, Singaporeans came out in droves to support the charity by donating their extra pair of shoes.

Expressing their gratitude via an online post on Saturday (20 Aug), ItsRainingRaincoats said they received an overwhelming response to their request.

They went on to encourage Singaporeans to keep up the donations, stating, “We will continue to accept these and pass to other workers. They all love sports shoes and it’s not something they can generally afford on basic wages of $18 a day.”

The charity added that they will be distributing the “extra pairs” to workers carrying out road works, tree pruning, and other such tasks.

They will also be kept in their up-and-coming ‘shop’, which offers free items to migrant workers.

Anyone who’s keen on donating their shoes can do so at the drop-off locations listed here.

Do your part by contributing to donations

We owe much to migrant workers for the thankless work they do for our nation.

Kudos to the volunteers who stepped up for the admirable cause, and to those who contributed by donating their sports shoes.

Still, there’s always more that can be done to assist this community. Let’s continue to help out our local migrant workers by continuing to donate our sports shoes and make their lives a little more convenient.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ItsRainingRaincoats on Facebook.