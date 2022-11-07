iShopChangi 11.11 Sale Has Ogawa & SK-II Products At Just S$11, Shop Till You Drop

iShopChangi 11.11 Sale Has BOGO Deals, Get Ogawa & SK-II Products For Just S$11

Holidays, parties, sales — there are plenty of reasons why the end of the year is an exciting time.

One of the biggest shopping events to look forward to is the 11.11 sale, which is often touted as the biggest sale of the year and involves many brands and stores.

iShopChangi is no exception, and this year, they’re ramping up their 11.11 campaign with over 7,000 deals at newly lowered prices.

From S$11 items by top brands to tempting buy one, gift one (BOGO) deals, big savings are in store for anyone who shops at iShopChangi from 1 to 11 Nov.

Here, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals from various categories, so there’s something for everyone.

Upgrade your beauty routine in time for year-end outings

With the right beauty routine, you can easily outshine the Christmas lights this holiday season. Yes, even the ones along Orchard Road.

Furthermore, the end of the year usually calls for more outings and parties, so you’d naturally want to look your best.

Having healthy, glowing skin is always the best accessory, so start by putting together an effective skincare routine.

Whether you’re a beauty junkie or not, you’ll definitely have heard of the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence.

Known for reversing signs of ageing and rejuvenating skin texture, you’ll be able to give your skin a significant glow-up just in time for Christmas.

If the price point has held you back before, be sure to stand by at 12am on 11 Nov because that’s when it’ll retail for only S$11 on iShopChangi. Stocks are highly limited, so get your fingers – and a steady Wi-Fi connection – ready.

Another skincare must-have you can save good money on is IDS Skincare’s Intensive Moisturizer. Formulated with botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid, this award-winning cream makes one’s skin appear plumper, more supple, and radiant.

This 11.11, you and your BFF can each score a bottle at just 50% of the original price, thanks to its BOGO deal.

With the right products and deals, you can easily upgrade your skincare routine without cutting into your budget for holiday gifts.

Turn your home into a haven with the latest technology

As a place where you spend most of your time in, it’s only right to invest in things that not only make your home look good, but feel good too. Therefore, it’s time to take advantage of 11.11 to give your space a boost.

Start by cleansing the air you breathe with the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier, which could double up as a decorative piece due to its sleek, minimalist design.

It removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants while circulating purified air, providing a literal breath of fresh air to the room.

During the iShopChangi 11.11 sale, you can save 27% on the original price, so grab it before the limited stocks run out.

You can also turn your home into a relaxing retreat anytime with a massage pillow. Ogawa’s Mobile Shiatsu Lite Multipurpose Massage Pillow can be used on any body part that needs some tender loving care, from your neck and shoulders to your back and arms.

It has four massage rollers that knead away tight muscles Shiatsu-style, which is an ancient Japanese healing practice. Being lightweight and portable, you could even bring it with you on your next flight to soothe those stiff muscles.

Like the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, you can get the Ogawa Massage Pillow for just S$11 if you’re quick enough to check out your cart at 7pm on 11 Nov.

With a couple of tech additions, you can easily improve your comfort and quality of life at home.

Boost your immunity with more nutrients & vitamins

As the old saying goes, health is wealth, and you’d certainly want to be in good physical condition to enjoy all the year-end revelries to the fullest.

Taking in superfoods that are rich in nutrients and provide various benefits is a good place to start, and one such food is Manuka honey.

According to Healthline, Manuka honey helps minimise tooth decay and gum inflammation. It also soothes sore throats and can prevent gastric ulcers.

As such, having a bottle like HoneyWorld’s Premium Manuka in the kitchen is sure to come in handy.

While it normally costs S$177.57 for a bundle of two, you can grab a pair for just S$11 when you purchase it at 12pm on 11 Nov.

Another powerful, all-natural substance that’s vital for a strong immunity is bird’s nest. Its high levels of collagen boost a weak immune system, relieve fatigue, and even promote a youthful appearance.

With the Kinohimitsu Bundle of 3, you get a total of 20 bottles of bird’s nest in many different flavours, such as chrysanthemum, various types of ginseng, and collagen.

Whether you’re eyeing it as a gift for a loved one or want it all to yourself, you can save an impressive 69% on its original price when you purchase it during the iShopChangi 11.11 sale.

As cliché as the saying may be, health truly is wealth, and nothing matters more than good health if you truly want to enjoy the holidays.

Ring in the holidays with wines & spirits

A great year-end celebration calls for booze, and it’s best to have a good variety of wines and spirits to entertain your guests.

For the whisky lover in your gang, you can’t go wrong with a warm, spicy glass of Glenfiddich’s 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

As a bonus, you’ll even get a free nosing glass worth S$15 when you purchase the bundle from iShopChangi so you can sip your drink in style.

For the friends whose answer to wine is always “wine not”, they’ll enjoy a glass of Prosecco Extra Dry DOC from Sensi. It has fruity nuances of apple and white peach, and pairs well with seafood.

If you’re worried that just one bottle won’t be enough, iShopChangi is offering a BOGO deal on this delicious wine this 11.11 so you can have a steady supply.

With a home bar this well-stocked, you’ll be ready to have friends and family over well beyond the holiday season.

Save extra during the iShopChangi 11.11 sale with promo codes

While the BOGO and S$11 deals will already help you save a lot of money, that’s not all there is to the iShopChangi 11.11 sale.

Stack your savings with a variety of promo codes, each of which gives you substantial discounts depending on your minimum spend.

The early bird gets the worm, and that’s certainly true for those who check out every day from 1 to 11 Nov at 12am as the first 111 users to apply the code <FLASH11> on their cart can save S$11 with no minimum spend.

Besides that, shoppers can get 18% off (capped at S$50) with no minimum spend by keying in the promo code <1111FLASH18>.

If your cart comes up to S$1,000 or more, you can save 25% (capped at S$300) with the promo code <1111FLASH25>.

For the S$11 sales, there’ll be new items released at 12am, 12pm, 4pm, 7pm, and 10pm, so keep your eyes peeled. You’ll also find items available at this price all day until they sell out.

Psst, other items available at this irresistible price throughout the day include Mayer’s Mistral Filter Jug, Clarins’ Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate, as well as Choya’s Green Tea Umeshu. May the shopping odds be ever in your favour.

For more information, visit iShopChangi’s 11.11 campaign page here. You can also follow them on Facebook or Instagram to get all the latest updates.

Combine the right deals, and you’ll be able to make the most of this year’s 11.11 sale.

iShopChangi 11.11 deals available for those travelling out of Singapore as well

Travellers, there’s something for you on iShopChangi as well. Actually, make that things.

On top of enjoying tax-free prices, you can apply these promo codes to save even more:

<XMASTR100> : S$100 off with a minimum spend of S$500 from 14 to 30 Nov

: S$100 off with a minimum spend of S$500 from 14 to 30 Nov <FLASHTR12>: S$12 off with no minimum spend from 1 to 5 Dec

For extra convenience, travellers who shop prior to their flight can arrange to pick up their items at any of the iShopChangi collection centres across all Changi Airport terminals.

Do note that product exclusions and terms and conditions apply for the deals above.

Shop like you’re at the airport from the comfort of home

While there are many ‘double number’ sales throughout the year, 11.11 remains the OG, so it makes sense that most retailers would reserve the very best deals for this date.

Plus, shopping at the airport is always fun, and thanks to the internet, you can now shop across all terminals from just about anywhere — including the comfort of your own home.

Add even more sales and promo codes to the mix, and you’ll spend hours shopping the day away without feeling the pinch.

See anything you can’t wait to add to your cart? Let us know in the comments.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with iShopChangi.

Featured image courtesy of iShopChangi and Ogawa, and adapted from SK-II Singapore on Facebook.