24-Hour S’pore Yong Tau Foo Stalls Also Offer Mala, Enjoy Hot Meals With Supper Kakis

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

24-Hour Halal Yong Tau Foo Stalls Open In Ang Mo Kio, Woodlands & Bukit Panjang

Though halal mala isn’t that rare of a find lately, seeking a place that sells it late at night when a random craving hits is still tough.

Residents in Ang Mo Kio, Woodlands and Bukit Panjang need not worry, however, as they can now turn to Dou, a stall selling halal yong tau foo and mala.

The brand operates its outlets for 24 hours daily at the three locations, so customers can enjoy their food anytime.

There’s also another branch in Tampines, though that doesn’t open round-the-clock.

24-hour halal yong tau foo stall opens in Ang Mo Kio

Facebook user Ms Susi took to the Halal Cafe & Restaurants in Singapore group to share about the new Ang Mo Kio stall today (24 May).

She shared photos of the storefront, which displayed a wide variety of ingredients typical of a yong tau foo stall.

According to the sign, customers must pick a minimum of six items which can include five ingredients and noodle or rice. These will add up to S$4.80. Each item on its own costs 80 cents.

They can then choose how they’d like their dish to prepared:

soup

dry

laksa

tom yum

mala

The laksa, tom yum and mala options incur an additional S$1 charge each.

With different bases to choose from, customers can enjoy both comforting, hearty dishes, as well as numbingly spicy ones depending on their cravings.

Now that a stall has opened in Ang Mo Kio too, fans of Dou need not travel so far North to eat their food. Here’s where you can find the outlet:



Dou @ Ang Mo Kio

Address: 529 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2337, Singapore 560529

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station

2 other branches in the North & 1 in the East

Those living in the farther ends of Singapore can get their share of yong tau foo, laksa and mala too, as Dou has three other outlets.

Details of the stalls are as follows:



Dou @ Tampines

Address: Blk 915 Tampines Street 91, #01-53, Singapore 520915

Opening hours: 7am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines West Station

Over in Bukit Panjang, which hovers somewhere North-West, is another 24-hour stall:



Dou @ Bukit Panjang

Address: Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Rd, #01-34, Singapore 671259

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Bukit Panjang Station

Not too far away is the first outlet in Woodlands, bearing the name of its sister brand Meixi’s Kitchen:



Dou by Meixi’s Kitchen

Address: 693 Woodlands Ave 6, Singapore 730693

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Admiralty Station

Jio kakis for a hot & hearty supper soon

While halal supper spots selling regular fare like prata are aplenty, not many offer dishes like yong tau foo, mala or laksa.

So if you and your supper kakis need a change of palate for your late-night meals, you know where to go.

Bookmark the locations so you can easily drop by the next time you’re in any of the areas.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Dou on Facebook.