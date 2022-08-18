Double Rainbow Appears In S’pore Sky After 17 Aug Rain, A Hump Day Miracle

Double Rainbow Appears In Singapore Skies After 17 Aug Rain

We’ve been seeing more rainy days this month as there’s been a shift in weather patterns following weeks of scorching heat.

After a bout of rain on Wednesday (17 Aug), Singaporeans were in for a treat as a rare double rainbow was spotted across the island.

As the day faded into dusk, the spectacle was a delight for weary workers who survived another hump day.

If this phenomenon is any indication of what the weekend might have in store for us, we’re in for a good one.

Double rainbow adorns Singapore skies

Shutterbugs wasted no time in snapping photos of this rare sight to share in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

Judging from the locations where the photos were taken, the sightings seemed to take place all over Singapore.

The rainbows were so clear that one might be forgiven for wondering if they were Photoshopped in, but they were very real indeed.

While some folks only saw part of the rainbows, others were lucky enough to see full semi-circles in all their majestic glory.

Time-lapse video unintentionally captures double rainbow

Thanks to Facebook user John Chua, there’s even a time-lapse that shows the rainbow appearing.

In his caption, OP said that he was not expecting it to show up.

In the short but awe-inspiring clip, dark clouds roll over the Kallang area.

After the rain soaks the camera lens, a beautiful double rainbow sweeps over the Singapore National Stadium.

As the rainbow fades away, the gloomy colours eventually make way for bright blue skies, bathing the area in the glow of the golden hour.

Hope we’ll get to see more rainbows soon

As hectic as things can get in Singapore, this is a reminder to stop and smell the roses — or in this case, look up and admire the rainbow.

Here’s hoping that the next time we happen to glance at the sky, there’ll be another gorgeous colourful sight waiting to wow us.

With more thundery showers expected till the end of the month, the next occurrence probably isn’t too far off.

Featured image adapted from Jj Jasmine on Facebook.