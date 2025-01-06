Downtown Line to add 2 stations that link to Sungei Kadut, will be ready in 2035

Downtown Line 2 extension will link to North-South Line at Sungei Kadut

Yew Tee residents will have an additional public transport option to town in 2035 when the Downtown Line (DTL) adds two new stations.

In a news release on Monday (6 Jan), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the new stations will link the DTL to the North-South Line (NSL) at Sungei Kadut.

Downtown Line Sungei Kadut station will be interchange with NSL

The building of the 4km-long Downtown Line 2 extension (DTL2e) will mean that the line will terminate at the new Sungei Kadut station, codenamed DE2.

The DTL’s Sungei Kadut station, which will be underground, will be an interchange with another new station — the above-ground Sungei Kadut station on the NSL.

The NSL’s Sungei Kadut station, codenamed NS6, will be between Yew Tee and Kranji stations.

The interchange will be built along Sungei Kadut Central and serve the future Sungei Kadut Eco-District, among other locations.

Another new Downtown Line station will link to Yew Tee village

The second new DTL station will be codenamed DE1, and located along Sungei Kadut Avenue.

The as-yet-unnamed underground station will be served by a pedestrian linkbridge to Yew Tee Village, Pang Sua Park Connector and Pang Sua Fishing Deck.

A vehicular linkbridge with a covered linkway and cycling path will also be built to connect Sungei Kadut Avenue to Choa Chua Kang North 7.

DE1 will also provide improved access to the Rail Corridor, which is right next to it.

Downtown Line link to Sungei Kadut will cut travelling times

The new stations will “enhance rail connectivity in the north-western region”, shortening travel times for commuters travelling within the north and north-western parts of Singapore, LTA said.

For example, travelling from Yew Tee Village to Chinatown will take 40 minutes via the DTL2e, compared with one hour via bus and train at present.

Travelling from Bukit Panjang to Sungei Kadut Central, currently a 40-minute bus journey, will take only 10 minutes by the DTL2e.

Additionally, DTL2e will improve rail network resilience in the north-western region, LTA added.

This will come as residents in Singapore’s northwest will have an alternative travel option to get to the city centre besides the NSL or Thomson-East Coast Line.

Downtown Line will have 39 stations in total

The DTL2e is expected to start construction in the fourth quarter of this year.

When completed in 2035, the DTL will have a total of 39 stations.

This includes Hume (opening in 2Q 2025), Xilin and Sungei Bedok (opening in the second half of 2026).

