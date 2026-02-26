Unlicensed driver arrested after evading roadblock at Paya Lebar, led police on hour-long chase

Unlicensed driver arrested after running roadblock and leading police on car chase in Paya Lebar

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (24 Feb) after leading police on an hour-long chase.

Muhammad Danial Jalaludin failed to stop at a police roadblock in Paya Lebar before abandoning his car in Punggol.

He was later found to be driving without a valid licence.

Man speeds through roadblock, allegedly drove with cloned number plate

According to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) press release, police officers conducted a roadblock along Airport Road towards Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway on 17 Feb.

At around 2.45 am, a red BMW sedan failed to stop and sped through the checkpoint.

He then continued to drive dangerously, running several red lights, as officers pursued him, said SPF.

Danial eventually abandoned his car in the vicinity of Edgedale Plains in an attempt to flee on foot.

Man identified through CCTV footage, subsequently arrested and charged

With the aid of CCTV cameras, Traffic Police officers managed to establish Danial’s identity and arrested him on 24 Feb.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Danial was believed to be driving a deregistered car with a cloned number plate and without a valid driving licence, said SPF.

Commander of Traffic Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) of Police Daniel Tan, commended TP officers for their diligence in tracking down the driver.

“The Police will spare no effort to bring to justice motorists who operate deregistered vehicles or commit serious traffic offences without valid driving licences”, SAC Tan said.

According to the Straits Times, Danial was handed 21 charges on 26 Feb.

The charges include dangerous driving, evasion of a police roadblock, driving without a valid licence, and using a deregistered vehicle.

He was also charged with allegedly using a vehicle with a false number plate and driving a vehicle without insurance coverage.

The case has been adjourned to March 26, where Danial is expected to face additional charges.

Under Section 26(8) of the Police Force Act 2004, for evading a police roadblock, Danial faces a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to seven years, or both.

He also faces extra jail time, fines, and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles as a result of the other charges.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.