Driver in M’sia stuck in open-air carpark that turns into crowded night market after dark

Driver in Malaysia can’t exit open-air carpark after it turns into night market

A driver in Malaysia was left baffled after finding herself unable to exit an open-air carpark, which transformed into a bustling night market once the sun set.

She shared a video on TikTok showing her car trapped in a maze of dining tables and people, and it quickly went viral.

“How am I going to get my car out of here…” she lamented in a text overlay.

Car stuck in parking lot

Posted on Sunday (9 March), the clip has since racked up over 700,000 views and almost 700 comments.

In the six-second video, a vehicle is seen trapped amidst a sea of dining tables, each packed with people enjoying their meals.

The driver explained in the caption that when she parked earlier, there were plenty of other cars around her.

However, by the time she returned, those cars had been swapped out for tables, food stalls, and diners.

Netizens offer their sympathy

Malaysian netizens quickly sympathised with the driver’s predicament, with some noting that it’s not uncommon for parking spaces to be converted into night markets once the sun sets.

Others, however, decided to have a bit of fun with the situation.

One commenter suggested the driver donate her car to a lucky draw at the night market.

Another took a more self-serving approach, joking that the driver should apply for a loan for a new vehicle and hand over her keys, implying that the car would be stuck there forever.

On the other hand, a couple of people offered unique solutions to her problem.

One suggested that the issue could be easily solved if she simply put a sign on her car that says “cashier” along with a QR code, implying she could profit from her unusual situation.

Finally, one commenter (jokingly) proposed a rather bold solution — though it’s one that could land the driver in deep legal trouble

It’s unclear how the driver eventually managed to exit the carpark, as no updates have been shared since the video went viral.

