Woman hit with S$630 fee after parking at KL airport for 13 days

Woman charged S$630 parking fee after leaving her car at KLIA for 13 days

A woman was taken aback when she was charged RM2,084 (roughly S$630) for parking her car at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia for almost two weeks.

The incident was shared in a 21-second TikTok video by user @yaya.tasha earlier this week.

In the video, a man, presumably a family member, enters the car’s registration into a parking machine.

The machine then displays the vehicle’s details along with the total duration of parking at the airport, which is 13 days, 17 hours, and 60 minutes.

As soon as he presses “Pay” on the screen, a fee of RM2,084 ringgit pops up, shocking the pair.

Netizens express surprise at exorbitant fee

The clip went viral, amassing over 460,000 views at the time of writing, with many netizens criticising the high fee.

One TikTok user expressed disbelief, pointing out that it was even more expensive than parking at five-star hotels.

Another suggested that the fee for 13 days of parking should have been capped at RM650 (roughly S$200).

However, some netizens weren’t surprised, noting that the price for Preferred Parking area can be very expensive.

MS News has reached out to the TikTok user for more details.

Featured image adapted from @yaya.tasha on TikTok.