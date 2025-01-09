Woman shocked by steep S$122 price for 3 Subway sandwiches at Thai airport, netizens sceptical about order

Woman shocked by S$122 price for 3 Subway sandwiches at Thai airport

While airports are notorious for inflated food prices, a woman was left with her jaw on the floor when she was told her three Subway sandwiches at a Thai airport would cost more than ฿3,000 (S$118).

She got into a heated argument with the staff, who insisted she pay for the sandwiches they just made.

The confrontation quickly went viral on TikTok, leaving netizens divided on whether this was a scam or simply a tourist confused by local pricing.

A family’s cravings for sandwiches blow up

On her way home from a trip to Phuket, a woman stopped by Subway to order three meals for herself and her two children.

She saw that the meals, which included a sandwich, a cookie, and a drink, were priced at ฿533 each. Expecting the total to come to just under ฿1,600 (S$63), she was shocked when the bill came to around ฿3,000.

Stunned by the unexpected price hike, she refused to pay.

“I’m not paying £72 for three meals,” she said.

However, Subway staff insisted she pay. When the two parties couldn’t reach an agreement, the sandwich shop told her they were calling the police.

A bitter end to a delightful trip

The woman waited for about 15 minutes for the police to arrive, but left when the airport announced that her flight was boarding. She made sure to leave the sandwiches, cookies, and drinks behind.

As she walked to her gate, the police arrived with one of the Subway staff. She returned to the shop only to find that the police couldn’t understand her.

“He stared at me like I was an alien,” she recalled.

Things came to a standstill until airport staff intervened, urging her to board her flight.

“She can’t go, she has to pay!” the woman claimed the Subway staff said.

After discussions with the police and airport staff, a discount was offered. Though she didn’t want to pay for the sandwiches, the woman reluctantly agreed to avoid being arrested in Thailand with her children.

Initially, Subway staff gave her only two sandwiches, but she eventually received all three. However, no cookies or drinks were included.

“I will never ever ever go to Subway in Phuket Airport ever again,” she said. “My whole experience in Thailand was amazing apart from the end of it.”

Netizens divided in the comments

Her post quickly went viral, garnering more than 3.7 million views in a day. The incident sparked a divided response from netizens.

Many agreed with the woman that the price was absurd for just three sandwiches.

Others wanted to see a full receipt to understand why the prices were so high. She responded that she wasn’t given one.

Some noted that airport prices tend to be higher, even for something as simple as a sandwich.

For context, the most expensive footlong meals at a Subway in Thailand, which include a cookie and a drink, cost around ฿449 (S$17.70).

While Subway is considered an affordable option in many Western countries, this price would be considered more luxurious in Thailand.

Also read: Jet2 passenger refuses to pay S$15 for tuna sandwich, escorted off plane in Turkey

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @naynaysully on TikTok.