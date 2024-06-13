Many hospitalised after Thailand crash involving Singaporean driver

A Pattaya City rescue team was recently alerted to an accident involving a sedan and a pickup carrying 12 passengers on Jomtien Beach Road in Chonburi, Thailand.

The sedan driver, a 26-year-old Singaporean, allegedly crossed from another lane and crashed into the pickup.

The accident resulted in 10 people being transported to hospital.

Singaporean driver loses control and crashes into pickup

According to The Pattaya News, the incident occurred at around 12.30am on Thursday (13 June).

The collision involved a white Honda Civic, driven by a 26-year-old Singaporean man, and a modified Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

The latter had been transporting 12 passengers who were part of a study tour.

Out of 12 passengers, nine were reportedly injured in the collision. The Singaporean driver also sustained injuries.

The rescue officers provided first aid to the injured before sending them to a nearby hospital.

Pickup was on the way to a hotel when accident happened

The 52-year-old pickup driver, Ekkachai Suksomwai, said that he was carrying 12 passengers from Phichit province to Pattaya City for a training session.

Recounting the incident, he said that they were heading to a hotel in Jomtien when the sedan speedily crossed from the other side and crashed into his vehicle.

Also, he attributed the lack of fatalities in the accident to the sacred object he worshipped.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Truck in Thailand zigzagging through traffic loses control, crashes into ditch, flips multiple times

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Pattaya News.