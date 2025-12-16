Car turns right into oncoming motorcyclist at Punggol Flyover, 2 sent to hospital

Netizens debate on who’s at fault after car turns right into motorcyclist at Punggol Flyover

A collision between a car and a motorcycle at the Punggol Flyover on the evening of 10 Dec sent a motorcyclist and his pillion rider to the hospital.

Footage of the incident, uploaded to the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page, has since sparked heated debate, with netizens divided on who was at fault for the incident.

Dashcam footage captures moment of impact

The video, filmed from a camcar travelling behind the vehicles involved, shows traffic moving towards a junction at the Punggol Flyover.

As the vehicles approach, the traffic light is visibly green.

The involved white car can be seen proceeding forward towards the junction.

The motorcyclist, however, is initially obscured from view by another vehicle.

As the car makes a right turn, it suddenly collides with the motorcyclist, who appears to be travelling straight ahead at that moment.

The car comes to an immediate stop following the impact.

Moments later, another road user is seen alighting from their vehicle, presumably to render assistance to the fallen motorcyclist.

Two riders taken to hospital, investigations ongoing

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at around 10.30pm along the Punggol Flyover.

Two individuals were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that the injured parties were a 21-year-old male motorcyclist and his 20-year-old female pillion rider.

Both were conscious at the time they were taken to the hospital.

A 36-year-old male car driver is assisting the police with investigations.

Netizens split over who caused the crash

The video quickly drew strong reactions online, with commenters sharply divided over who was at fault.

Several netizens insisted that the motorcyclist was to blame, claiming he had gone straight while positioned in a right-turn lane.

Others, however, offered a more detailed analysis of the footage, arguing that the car driver appeared to have cut into the inner turning lane, leaving the motorcyclist with little time to react.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.