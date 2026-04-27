Driver stops in middle of single-lane Bedok road to smoke, tosses cigarette butt before driving off

Driver blocks car after stopping in single-lane Bedok road to smoke, netizens slam behaviour

A driver was caught on camera obstructing traffic after stopping along a narrow, single-lane road in Bedok — allegedly just to smoke.

The incident occurred at around 8.16pm on 19 April along Bedok Walk, according to footage shared on the SGRV Admin Facebook page.

In the video, a man can be seen standing behind a red Audi with its hazard lights on, smoking by the roadside.

However, the car was stopped beside a road divider on a single-lane stretch, leaving oncoming vehicles unable to pass.

Tosses cigarette butt before driving off

As the dashcam vehicle approached and flashed its headlights, the man turned around and appeared visibly annoyed.

He then walked to the side of the road and casually tossed his cigarette butt onto the ground before returning to his car.

Moving unhurriedly, he got back into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Netizens criticise inconsiderate behaviour

The incident quickly drew criticism online, with many netizens calling out the driver for being inconsiderate.

Some pointed out that the man had not only stopped on a single-lane road, but also beside a road divider, which prevented cars from using the opposing lane to overtake him.

Others noted that there was a nearby carpark where the driver could have stopped instead.

However, some netizens were more sympathetic, pointing out that the man had turned his hazard light on.

Possible penalties for obstruction and littering

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), first-time littering offenders may be subject to a composition fine of S$300, while repeat offenders face harsher penalties.

Meanwhile, those convicted of obstructing traffic may also be fined by the Traffic Police and incur demerit points.

MS News has reached out to NEA for comments on the matter.

Also read: ‘If you litter, we will catch you’: MP Alvin Tan warns that enforcement will ‘go hard’ on recalcitrant litterbugs in Tekka

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Featured image adapted from SGRV Admin on Facebook