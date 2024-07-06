2nd dedicated area for flying drones opens at Dover Road, has tables & benches for users

Land & greenery make it easier to fly drones at new Dover Road dedicated area

Drone enthusiasts will have another legal place to fly their devices after a second dedicated area was opened along Dover Road.

Singapore’s second Unmanned Aircraft Flying Area (UAFA) has a large swathe of land with greenery, making it more accessible to the public.

It also has facilities like tables and benches for users to gather and set up their drones.

New drone-flying area launched on 6 July

In a news release on Saturday (6 July), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said the UAFA at Dover Road was launched by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat that day.

Located where the former Warren Golf Course was, the 0.6-hectare field is also a stone’s throw away from educational institutions such as Singapore Polytechnic, Dover Court International and the National University of Singapore.

This allows the UAFA to facilitate youth outreach and engagement.

Retrieval of drones easier at Dover Road site

The first UAFA in Pandan Reservoir, which was launched in July 2022, allows enthusiasts to fly their drones mostly over water.

This has proved challenging for some beginners, especially in drone retrieval.

The new land-based site, which is about the size of a football field, allows easier drone retrieval, thus making it more accessible to users of all skill levels.

The open space and lush greenery also provide “a unique and different experience”, CAAS said.

Site equipped with amenities for users

CAAS has also equipped the UAFA at Dover Road with on-site amenities for users, including tables and benches.

These provide a comfortable place for users to gather and set up their drones.

To safeguard public safety and promote safe and responsible drone flying, feather flags have been planted to mark the boundaries where drones can operate.

Signages have also been installed with information on regulations and operating guidelines.

Dover Road site will run till June 2025

The UAFA at Dover Road was set up after the one at Pandan Reservoir received positive feedback, CAAS said.

It will run till June 2025 and is open to the general public, with no fees required for entry or usage.

Members of the public can get regular updates and notices about the site and the one at Pandan Reservoir by joining Telegram Chat “UA Flying Areas”.

Currently, drone flying for recreational purposes is allowed outside of the UAFAs except within no-fly zones and Temporary Restricted Areas, said CAAS.

However, drones with a total weight above 250g must be registered before flying.

Also read: Drones Flying At Changi Airport Caused 37 Flight Delays In 10 Hours, Investigations Ongoing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chee Hong Tat on Facebook.