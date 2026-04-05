Drones being used to inspect blocks in Punggol, residents advised to expect some noise

Punggol residents to be informed at least 1 week in advance before drones are deployed

Drones are being used to inspect the façades of some blocks in Punggol, in at least the second instance of such devices being used in the estate.

Residents were advised to expect “some noise” during the operation hours, said Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling in a Facebook post on Saturday (4 April).

Drone deployment to affect 5 blocks in Punggol

Ms Yeo said the “façade audit inspections” are necessary to help Town Councils detect and address façade deterioration and ensure public safety.

According to a letter from the HDB that she shared, they were conducted last weekend (4-5 April) and will continue this weekend (11-12 April).

Residents will be informed by notices at their lift lobbies at least a week in advance of the inspections, which are also dependent on the weather.

They will take place only from 9am to 6pm, and affect Blocks 103A, 103B, 115, 116 and 117 along Edgefield Plains.

Punggol residents warned of drones outside homes & noise

During this period, Ms Yeo warned residents that they may notice drones outside their homes that look something like this:

HDB noted that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has permitted its consultants to fly and operate these drones in the estate.

Also, “some noise” is expected while the drones are in flight, she said.

The noise will be transient and has minimal impact on the surroundings, she added.

Residents should also note that signages will be put up about path diversions, if necessary, to ensure public safety, and they should keep away from areas where works are being carried out.

Drones will take photos of blocks

HDB also noted that the drones would take photos of the blocks as part of the inspection.

But they will only capture images of the buildings’ façades, as their use will be confined to the exterior of the flats, Ms Yeo said.

However, images of residents and vehicles may be taken “incidentally”, and will be automatically masked and blurred out by software, she explained, adding:

The images captured will only be used for analysis and assessment of the façade conditions and will not be redistributed or reproduced in any manner.

These are part of HDB’s necessary measures to safeguard the privacy of residents, she noted.

HDB advised residents to keep their windows and doors shut while the drone is in flight, “as a further precautionary measure”.

Drones used to clean high-rise ledges in Punggol

Drones were previously used to clean high-rise ledges at a block in Punggol, under a trial conducted in October last year.

Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling, who is also an MP for Punggol GRC, said this was a way to better make use of technology to take on high-risk activities like these, lessening the risk to workers.

Residents of Blk 271D Punggol Walk were given notices five days beforehand to close their windows and draw their curtains should they have privacy concerns, she noted.

The results of the cleaning, resident feedback and cost will be taken into account before proceeding further, she added.

Also read: MND tests drones to wash high-rise ledges in Punggol

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Featured image adapted from Yeo Wang Ling on Facebook and Google Maps.