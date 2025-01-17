Man in Thailand strangles elderly father while demanding money, dad kills him in self-defence

72-year-old father in Thailand kills son in self-defence

Nothing hurts quite like losing your child, and one father suffered double the pain when he had to kill his son to save his own life.

Local police in Samut Prakan, Thailand responded to reports of a murder on Friday (17 Jan) at around 2.30am.

A 72-year-old man had allegedly stabbed his 42-year-old son with a knife when the latter began strangling him and demanding money for drugs.

Police discover gruesome scene

When police arrived at the townhouse in Samut Prakan, they found the son shirtless and lying face down in a pool of blood.

The deceased had sustained seven stab wounds to his upper torso and left forearm.

It was reported that the father — who was sitting beside his dead son — surrendered willingly to the police.

Authorities also collected a 20-centimetre-long folding knife that the elderly man used to fend off his son.

Son frequently demanded money from his father

According to the mother’s testimony, the son had demanded money for drugs and alcohol from his father leading up to the tragic incident.

She said her son would ask for money daily, but would usually drop the matter if his father refused.

However, he had gone into a fit of rage that fateful night. The mother heard her son asking for his drugs and demanding for his father to transfer the money from his phone.

The argument then escalated into an altercation when the son began to strangle his father.

The elderly man had then allegedly reached for a nearby knife in order to defend himself — stabbing his son and eventually killing him.

Police have taken in the man for questioning.

