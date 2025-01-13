Taiwan man stabs victim 19 times over debt, claims it was ‘accidental scratch from slipping’

Taiwan man claims accident as reason for stabbing victim 19 times

In Taiwan, a man surnamed Hu (transliterated) allegedly stabbed another person 19 times.

According to ET Today, the incident occurred on 2 Sep 2024 in Taoyuan City.

Hu had lent some money to a man named Mr You (transliterated) previously. On 6pm that day, Mr You arrived to talk with the suspect in the city’s Zhongli District.

Hu said that he was short of money recently and so reminded Mr You to pay off his debt.

This resulted in a quarrel between the two, with Mr You saying he wouldn’t pay Hu his money back if the latter kept asking for it.

Enraged, Hu brandished a survival knife and attacked Mr You with it, knocking a kettle of water to the ground in the process.

The attacker injured Mr You 19 times with the knife on his head, arms, and body, staining the scene with blood.

Hu’s older brother then stepped in to stop the stabbing and hid the knife inside a toilet’s water tank to prevent Hu from using it.

Meanwhile, onlookers called the police, who arrived and arrested Hu and seized the survival knife as evidence.

Mr You was rushed to the hospital, where he managed to survive his wounds.

Defendant claims he slipped on water

In court, Hu admitted that he injured Mr You with the knife, but denied any intent to kill.

Instead, he claimed that when the kettle’s water spilt on the ground, he slipped and cut his victim by “accident”.

The prosecution pointed out the severe injuries on Mr You, including a 15cm cut on his forearm and a 10cm long wound on his forehead.

They used this to argue that the violent and widespread nature of the wounds did not match with an accidental cut from slipping, and Mr You could have died from blood loss.

As such, Hu was charged with attempted murder.

